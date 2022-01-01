Are you going to buy a second hand car? We bring you a compilation of real bargains. The car you are looking for is on this list and, above all, at the best price. A weekly selection of used electric cars, 4×4, SUV, sports, etc … All the models listed here stand out for being very affordable in their respective categories.

It is Friday and, as is tradition, in Motor.es plays a new installment of our weekly compilation of used cars that you should not miss. A selection of models from categories and / or segments that combine different characteristics that make them very attractive in the eyes of the buyer who is looking for a second-hand car. Some features that include, among other things, a more advantageous sale price than what the car would cost if it were brand new.

But what cars can you find in this compilation? Utility vehicles, 4×4, electric cars, SUVs, sports cars, etc … The variety is assured! Now, let’s not delay any longer and go into this list to make a broad review of the models chosen for the eighteenth edition of our weekly “chollometer” of used cars. The last weekly compilation of this year that is about to end.

Dacia Duster 4×4 from 2017

4×4 (SUV / Off-road) – Dacia Duster

We started the compilation by focusing on the ideal vehicle category for drivers who love nature and an active life away from the big city. 4×4-drive cars, whether they be an SUV or an off-road vehicle, are very popular. However, in recent times the models with this type of traction configuration have seen their price increase. Now, there are SUVs that keep this feature in their range and are still very interesting. The Dacia duster It is one of them.

It is not the first time that the Duster appears in the «chollometer». And it is that, it is always interesting to enter the second-hand market in search of a unit that 4×4 of the SUV of Dacia

much more affordable than the almost € 20,000 that the new model costs and in its most basic configuration.

The unit that we present here was registered in 2017 and has traveled less than 100,000 kilometers. It is a fairly low mileage if we take into account the state in which the used Duster 4x4s sold in Spain are usually. It has extensive equipment and under its hood there is a diesel engine associated with a manual gearbox. The sale price is € 13,400. A figure that can be reduced to € 12,500 if the purchase is financed. Here you can check all the details.

2019 Ford Fiesta ST

Sports – Ford Fiesta ST

We make a radical change of category and enter, for the last time this year, in the segment of sports cars. Although we are in the midst of electrified vehicles, in the second-hand market it is still possible to find real gems with which to enjoy a traditional sports driving experience. Our choice is one of the benchmarks of segment B and, more specifically, of sports utility vehicles, the Ford Fiesta ST.

The Fiesta ST has been recently updated. Ford has updated its popular model with a facelift that will allow this generation to face the rest of the commercial life that lies ahead. A model that already has a price in Spain and starts at € 28,887 for the body variant with three doors. Let’s take a look at the used market for a much more affordable unit.

We present you a Fiesta ST registered in 2019 with a five-door body and powered by a 1.5 EcoBoost 200 hp engine. It is driven with a manual gearbox and the power is sent to the front axle. The sale price is fixed in the € 22,800. In this link you can check all the details.

2020 Hyundai Kona Electric 150 kW Style

Electrics – Hyundai Kona Electric

In recent months we have been able to verify that the supply of used electric cars is growing in Spain at an accelerated rate. Although at the moment the electric vehicle plays a testimonial role in the used market, its volume of monthly transfers is growing rapidly and this is translating into a price adjustment. Our choice is the Hyundai Kona Electric, one of the most popular 100% electric SUV in Spanish territory.

The Kona Electric is marketed in two engines, we will focus on the 150 kW (204 hp) model that offers superior performance and declares an autonomy that is close to 500 kilometers thanks to the 64 kWh battery equipped . In addition, we go one step further and focus on the top-of-the-range finish. The Style version that is on sale from about € 45,500.

This second-hand unit was registered at the end of the turbulent year 2020 and barely accumulates 4,000 km behind it. The cash sale price is € 41,200 and, if you choose to finance the purchase, it is reduced to € 38,800. By accessing the sale announcement you can consult the rest of the information.

FIAT 500X Cross from 2021

SUV – FIAT 500X

SUVs have closed the year with a strong blow on the table and consolidating a share in the European market of approximately 50%. They are crucial to maintain high volumes of new car sales in the Old Continent. The SUV chosen is none other than the FIAT 500X, the only member of FIAT’s SUV range.

This model plays a leading role in the sales figures of FIAT throughout the European territory. It boasts a wide range in which there are a multitude of versions, finishes and even body variants. A new model, starting at approximately € 20,500 in its most basic configuration.

The chosen specimen was registered at the beginning of this year. It is configured with the Cross trim level and is powered by a powerful 150 hp 1.3-liter T4 petrol engine. It is associated with an automatic gearbox and a front-wheel drive system. The cash sale price is set in the € 21,100 While, if financed, the figure is reduced to € 18,700. Entering this link you will be able to consult the rest of the information of the advertised unit.

KIA Rio Drive MHEV from 2021

Utility Vehicles – KIA Rio

We put an end to the latest edition of the weekly “chollometer” in 2021, entering the category of B-segment utility vehicles. A type of vehicle that plays a leading role as a mobility solution for the daily trips of hundreds of thousands of drivers in Europe. We have chosen a vehicle that is perfect for new drivers, the KIA Rio.

Due to its relation between quality and price, the utility of KIA It is a really interesting option for those drivers who have just released a driving license and are looking for their first vehicle. A vehicle that, new, is for sale in Spanish dealers from € 16,625.

We have opted for a specimen registered just a few months ago and with about 3,000 km behind it. It is practically new, and yet its asking price is much more affordable. Configured in Drive trim and powered by a 120 hp 1.0 T-GDi petrol engine electrified with 48-volt light hybrid technology (MHEV). Therefore, it wears the ECO label of the DGT. It is available in cash for € 18,290 While, financed, it costs € 16,200. Here you have the rest of the information.