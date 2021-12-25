Do you want to buy a used car? We present you a compilation of authentic bargains. The car you are looking for is on this list and, above all, at the best price. A weekly selection of second-hand electric cars, 4x4s, sports cars, SUVs, etc… All the models on this list stand out for being very affordable in their respective categories.

It is Friday and therefore on Motor.es plays a new installment of our weekly compilation of used cars that you should not miss. A selection of category and / or segment models that combine various characteristics that make them very attractive to the buyer looking for a second-hand car. Among other issues is, how could it be otherwise, a more advantageous purchase price than what the car would be worth if it were new.

Now, what cars can you find in this collection? Sports, utility, 4×4, electric cars, SUV, etc … The variety is very great! Let’s not delay any more time and go into detail to make a comprehensive review of the models chosen for the seventeenth edition of our weekly “chollometer” of used cars.

Suzuki Vitara GLE 4WD MHEV

4×4 (SUV / Off-road) – Suzuki Vitara

As is tradition, we begin our weekly review by focusing on the ideal vehicles for drivers who love the countryside, the mountains and, ultimately, driving away from the asphalt of the big city. That’s right, we mean SUV or off-road vehicles with 4×4 traction system. The chosen model is the Suzuki vitara, a very interesting SUV that has recently made the news.

The new generation of the Vitara is just around the corner. Therefore, it is an ideal time to take a look at the used market in search of a unit that stands out, among other things, for its sale price. Recall that the Vitara is available at dealerships Suzuki from € 25,312.

The chosen specimen was registered in mid-2020 and has barely traveled 9,800 kilometers. It is configured with the GLE trim and is powered by a 129 PS electrified gasoline engine with Light Hybrid Technology (MHEV). Therefore, it wears the ECO environmental badge of the DGT. It also equips a manual gearbox and a 4×4 traction system. Its price? € 25,990 cash. In this link you can consult the rest of the information.

2020 Audi RS Q3 Sportback

Sports – Audi RS Q3 Sportback

We put aside vehicles for lovers of the 4×4 world and focus on a totally different category. Sports cars play a leading role in the era of transition towards fully electric mobility. The “SUV fever” has forced manufacturers to adapt their strategy in the sports car market. This situation has caused the entry into the scene of sport SUVs. Some concepts that a priori are antagonistic. Models like him Audi RS Q3 Sportback

show that it is possible to make a sporty SUV.

Audi it can boast of having some of the most exciting sporty SUVs on the premium market in its portfolio. Some models signed by Audi Sport, the sports division of the Ingolstadt company. The Audi RS Q3 Sportback is available in dealerships from approximately € 76,000. Now, in the second-hand market it is possible to find cheaper units.

This used example of the Audi RS Q3 Sportback was registered in the turbulent year 2020 and has traveled some 26,000 km. It is powered by a powerful 400 hp 2.5-liter TFSI petrol engine combined with an automatic gearbox and a quattro traction system. Its price? € 71,900 cash. Somewhat less if the purchase is financed. Here you can finance the purchase.

2019 Smart EQ ForFour

Electrical – Smart EQ ForFour

Once again, we radically change the category. The rise of used electric cars seems unstoppable. Over the last few months we have witnessed how transfers of used electric vehicles are growing. Although the share of the second-hand electric car is still negligible compared to a car with a gasoline or diesel engine, we must closely monitor the increase in supply. For this new edition of the «chollómetro» we have opted for the Smart EQ ForFour.

Smart It has been one of the European brands that before has decided to bet on fully electric mobility and put aside the combustion engine. The Smart EQ ForFour has been one of the central pillars on which the offer has been based. This vehicle, which is out of stock (although there is still stock available), can be found new for around € 25,150.

The offer of used electric Smart is important. Therefore, it is relatively easy to find a used unit in good condition, and above all, at a good price. The unit that we present here was registered in 2019 and has extensive equipment. He has about 34,000 km behind him.Its cash sale price is € 13,800. By accessing this link you can consult the rest of the information.

Renault Kadjar Intens Blue dCi from 2021

SUV – Renault Kadjar

In a previous section we have already mentioned the so-called “SUV fever” that is sweeping Europe. The boom in SUVs is unstoppable and they now account for practically half of the new car registrations in the Old Continent. That is why manufacturers redouble their efforts to offer the maximum possible offer of SUVs in their respective ranges. The Renault kadjar It is a very interesting model that, unfortunately, goes somewhat unnoticed by the competitive generalist C-SUV segment.

The Kadjar faces the final stretch of its commercial life as it will soon be replaced by the Renault Austral. However, despite this question, which is not trivial, it is a very interesting moment to get hold of this model. A model that can be found at dealerships Renault from about € 25,000. However, in the used vehicle market there are cheaper examples.

The selected unit presents a very interesting motorization. And it is that under its hood is a 115 hp diesel engine with six-speed manual transmission. Manual diesel versions have long disappeared from the Kadjar range. In addition, it is configured with an Intens finish and was registered at the beginning of this year. Its price? Offered for only € 22,700. Here you can consult the rest of the information.

2020 Volkswagen Polo Sport

Utility Vehicles – Volkswagen Polo

We put an end to this new edition of the weekly “chollometer” of used vehicles with a very important category. B-segment utility vehicles. A type of vehicle that brings together a large part of the demand of those drivers who need to see their need for daily mobility covered, especially in urban environments. The chosen model is one of the benchmarks in this category, the Volkswagen polo.

Volkswagen has recently renewed the Polo with a facelift that will allow this generation, the sixth, to face the rest of the commercial life that lies ahead. Considering that it has only just started its assault on European dealerships, it is a very interesting time to look for a second-hand unit of this model that bears the “Made in Spain” stamp.

This second-hand was registered in the middle of 2020 and is configured with the Sport trim. It is powered by a 95 hp gasoline engine and stands out for its extensive equipment. The sale price is fixed in the € 18,500 if paid in cash. A figure that can be further reduced if the purchase is financed. In the sale announcement you have the rest of the information.