Thinking of buying a second hand car? We bring you a compilation of authentic bargains. The model you are looking for is here, and above all, at the best price. A weekly selection of used electric cars, 4×4, sports, SUV, etc … The models on this list stand out, among other things, for being very affordable in their respective categories.

It is Friday and therefore on Motor.es we bring you a new installment of our weekly compilation of used cars that you should not miss. A selection of models from various categories and / or segments that combine various characteristics that make them attractive to the buyer looking for a second-hand car. Among other features is, of course, an advantageous sale price compared to what the car would be worth if it were new.

Now, what cars will you find in this collection? SUV, electric cars, 4×4, sports, utility vehicles, etc … The variety is evident! Let’s not wait any longer and go into detail to do an exhaustive review of the models selected for the fifteenth edition of our weekly “chollometer” of used cars.

2018 Dacia Duster Prestige with 4×4 drive

4×4 (SUV / Off-road) – Dacia Duster

As is the tradition in our “chollometer”, we began the review by focusing on vehicles intended for lovers of nature and driving away from the asphalt of the big city. In other words, SUV or off-road vehicles with 4×4 traction. The proposal is a true best seller in its category. A reference. The fireproof and popular Dacia duster.

The second generation of Dacia SUV has recently undergone a tune-up. A facelift that will allow you to face the rest of your business life that lies ahead. Therefore, it is an ideal time to take a look at the used market in search of a unit. Even more so when Duster 4x4s are highly valued.

This specimen was registered in 2018 and has traveled about 114,000 km. It is powered by a 110 hp dCi diesel engine associated with a manual gearbox and, of course, a 4×4 traction system. And what is equally important, it is configured in the Prestige trim level, the top-of-the-range version if we leave the limited series aside. Its price? € 14,200 if we choose to finance the purchase. In this link is the rest of the information.

Peugeot 208 GTi by Peugeot Sport

Sports – Peugeot 208 GTi by Peugeot Sport

We radically change the third and put the focus on those vehicles that are ideal companions to enjoy a Sunday driving through twisty mountain roads. Subcompact B-segment sports cars are dying out. Supply is shrinking at an accelerated rate while, in parallel, the electrification boom is taking place. For this reason, we opted for a model that not many years ago was on sale in Spain. The Peugeot 208 GTi by Peugeot Sport.

The first generation of the Peugeot 208 featured in its range a GTi variant signed by Peugeot sport, the sports division of the French brand. This model will not have continuity since it was expected to return to the market in a 100% electric format by the hand of the Peugeot e-208. However, the project has been canceled. Therefore, and to have a 208 GTi, there is only one option, to resort to the second-hand market.

This unit was registered in 2017 and is powered by a gasoline engine with manual transmission and front wheel drive. It has a three-door body and striking exterior decoration. In addition, it boasts of equipment. The cash sale price is € 19,990. By the way, it is important to note that this specimen is found in the paradisiacal Canary Islands. Here you have all the information.

Mazda MX-30 Evolution Modern

Electrics – Mazda MX-30

The supply of used electric cars is growing at an accelerated rate. Brands raise their commitment to fully electric mobility in Europe. Mazda is one of the firms that has decided to enter the field of electrification at its highest level. His first proposal for the European market is the model that we have selected for this weekly compilation, the Mazda MX-30.

The first electric car in series production of Mazda It is playing a very secondary role in the European territory, however, it is possible to find very interesting bargains in the used market. Even more so if we take into account that this electric, if we want it new, starts at € 34,375.

The chosen unit was enrolled in the turbulent year 2020 marked by the coronavirus pandemic. It is configured in an Evolution Modern finish and in its entrails there is a 35.5 kWh battery. It is powered by a 105 kW (143 hp) and 265 Nm electric motor. The autonomy is 200 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle. And what is its price? € 24,480 if the purchase is financed. By accessing this link you can consult all the information.

Citroën C3 Aircross Shine BlueHDi EAT6 from 2018

SUV – Citroën C3 Aircross

SUV-type vehicles have a market share in Europe that now exceeds 40%. SUVs play a huge role in new car sales. They have become a key part of the ‘locomotive’ that drives the European market. In Spain, one of the best-selling SUVs is the Citroën C3 Aircross. And it is precisely the model that we have chosen for this compilation.

The smallest SUV in Citroën

It is very popular with Spanish drivers. It is at the top of the ranking of best-selling cars. New is available in dealers from around € 19,500. However, and thanks to this great demand, the second-hand offer is very wide.

We present you a perfect example for drivers who do many kilometers a year and who a good part of the routes are carried out in urban environments. A model registered in 2018 with a 120 hp BlueHDi diesel engine associated with a six-speed EAT6 automatic gearbox and a front-wheel drive system. In addition, it is configured in the Shine finish. Its price? For sale for only € 18,400. In the sale announcement you can see all the information.

KIA Rio 1.0 T-GDi 120 CV MHEV Drive

Utilitaros – KIA Rio

We put an end to this new weekly compilation entering the utility category. A perfect type of vehicle for daily life and, above all, to deal with the big city. Affordable priced cars. And it is that segment A and B is clearly led by generalist firms. Our proposal is the KIA Rio, a model that has recently succumbed to electrification.

The subcompact model of KIA It goes a bit unnoticed. However, it is one of the most interesting affordable utility vehicles that we can find in our dealerships. Plus, considering that it had a relatively recent facelift, it’s a good time to take a look at the used model market for an inexpensive unit. By the way, let’s remember that the Rio is available at KIA dealers from around € 16,000.

The selected unit has been registered this year and has only traveled about 15,500 km. It is powered by a 120 hp 1.0 T-GDi gasoline engine with 48-volt light hybrid technology (MHEV), for which it bears the ECO environmental badge of the DGT (General Directorate of Traffic). It also equips the new iMT intelligent manual transmission and is configured with the Drive trim. The financed price is € 14,999. To know all the details you just have to access this link.