Are you going to buy a used car? We present a compilation of real bargains. The model you are looking for is here, and above all, at the best price. A weekly selection of used sports cars, 4×4, SUV, electric, etc … The models on this list of second-hand cars stand out, among other things, for being very affordable in their categories.

Friday arrives and therefore in Motor.es it’s time to enjoy a new installment of the weekly compilation of used cars that you should not miss. A selection of models from different categories and segments, combining various characteristics that make them attractive to the buyer looking for a second-hand car. Among other issues is, how can it be otherwise, an advantageous sale price compared to what the car would cost if it were new.

What cars will you find in this collection? Sports cars, 4×4, electric cars, SUVs, utility vehicles, etc … There is a great variety! Let’s not delay any longer and go into detail to do a broad and complete review of the models selected for the fourteenth edition of our weekly used car «chollometer».

2019 Toyota Land Cruiser

4×4 (SUV / Off-road) – Toyota Land Cruiser

We start this new installment of the weekly compilation of used bargains by putting the spotlight on the category preferred by drivers who love nature and leisure away from the big city. Specifically, we refer to vehicles with 4×4 traction. Regardless of whether they are SUVs or SUVs. The chosen model is a true icon of the off-road world. The Toyota Land Cruiser.

While we are waiting for you Toyota Launch a new generation of the Land Cruiser that is marketed in Europe, in the second-hand market it is possible to find more affordable examples of this very interesting off-road vehicle that, again, is available from approximately € 45,500.

This unit, registered in 2019, has traveled a significant number of kilometers, 290,000 km. However, this has a direct impact on the price. Under the hood is a 2.8 D4-D diesel engine associated with a manual gearbox. Its price? Offered by € 23,500 cash. You can even reduce this price if you choose to finance the purchase. Here you can check all the information.

2019 Lexus RC 300h Executive Navigation

Sports – Lexus RC 300h

Traditional sports cars are on the way to extinction in the European Union. The demanding emission regulations force manufacturers to bet on electrification. However, there are pioneering brands when it comes to sportiness and electrification. Lexus is a clear example. That is why we have opted for the Lexus RC 300h for the used sports category.

Lexus put an end to the commercialization of the RC relatively recently. However, it is possible to enter the used market and find units that were registered just a few years ago and that are in excellent condition. All this with a more advantageous price for a new model that cost about € 50,000 to start.

The used example of the RC 300h was registered in 2019 with some 46,000 km behind it. In its entrails there is a hybrid mechanism (HEV), which is why it sports the ECO environmental badge of the DGT. In addition, it is configured with the Executive Navigation finish. The cash sale price is € 38,000. In this ad you can find out the rest of the information.

2020 MINI Cooper SE

Electric – MINI Cooper SE

Radically changing the category and we put our sights on the incipient market for used electric cars. The supply of used 100% electric vehicles is growing at an accelerated rate. They are a fantastic urban mobility option and in certain areas of Spain they have a special pull. The selected model is none other than the MINI Cooper SE.

MINI decided to enter the world of electrically electrified mobility at the highest level with its most iconic model, the MINI Hatch. The MINI Cooper SE is the brand’s first series-production electric car MINI. New costs around € 34,000 without discounts. However, the supply of second-hand copies is increasing rapidly.

Registered in 2020, this unit has barely covered 10,000 km. At the heart of the electric MINI is a 32.6 kWh battery that powers a single 184 hp engine and 270 Nm of maximum torque. Declares a range of 234 km. How much does it cost? The cash price is € 26,900. If you access this link you will be able to know all the information of the advertised model. By the way, it is important to note that the unit is in the Canary Islands. More specifically in Tenerife.

2020 DFSK F5

SUV – DFSK F5

The SUV offer is really wide. SUVs account for about 50% of new car sales in Europe. That is why manufacturers continue to bet very strongly on this type of vehicle. Even brands trying their luck in the competitive European passenger car market turn to this formula to break through. The DFSK F5 is the perfect example. This model, unknown to the mass public, can boast of being the first general SUV Coupé marketed in Spain.

A few years ago DFSK

it is in the process of expansion throughout the Spanish territory. This brand of Chinese origin has decided to bet on the passenger car market. The F5, also known as Fengon 5, is the second passenger car introduced in Spain. New is available for just over € 29,000. However, there are cheaper used units.

The second-hand unit of the DFSK F5 that we present here was registered in 2020 and has traveled just under 20,000 km. Under its hood is a Mitsubishi origin gasoline engine that is combined with a CVT gearbox and a front-wheel drive system. Its price? Some € 26,500 cash. Less than € 24,000 if we finance the purchase. By accessing this link you will be able to know the rest of the details.

FIAT 500 Connect from 2021

Utility Vehicles – FIAT 500

Small A-segment utility vehicles play a leading role in large European cities. These models, popularly known as city cars, are ideal for coping with daily driving and tackling tasks that are sometimes daunting, such as finding an available parking space. The FIAT 500

It is the great icon of European urban mobility.

FIAT can boast of having in its portfolio an icon of the European automotive industry. A vehicle that powered an entire country. Throughout the years and its different generations, the FIAT 500 has adapted to the times. In his last big set-up he succumbed to electrification. More specifically to 12-volt light hybrid technology (MHEV). Therefore, it wears the ECO environmental badge of the DGT.

This second-hand FIAT 500 unit, registered just a few months ago, has driven less than 3,000 km. It is configured in the Connect trim level and its cash price is € 14,100. If we choose to finance the purchase, the price drops to € 12,300. Other information, such as the location of the vehicle, is available in the ad.