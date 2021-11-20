Are you going to buy a second hand car? We present you a compilation of real bargains. Here you will find the model you are looking for and, above all, at the best price. A weekly selection of used sports cars, 4×4, electric, SUV, etc … The models in this list of used cars stand out, among other things, for being very affordable in their categories.

Friday arrives and therefore in Motor.es it’s time to make a new delivery of our weekly compilation of used cars that you should not miss. A selection of models from different segments and / or categories that combine various characteristics that make them very attractive for the buyer looking for a second-hand car. And it is that, among other issues, there is, of course, a very advantageous sale price compared to what the car would cost if it were new.

What cars will you find in this collection? Utility vehicles, SUV, sports, 4×4, electric cars, etc … Let’s go into detail and make a comprehensive and comprehensive review of each of the models that have been selected for the twelfth edition of the weekly “chollometer” of used cars.

2019 SsangYong Rexton Limited

4×4 (SUV / Off-road) – SsangYong Rexton

As usual, we start our weekly compilation by focusing on the very interesting segment of vehicles with 4×4 traction system. A category in which we can find everything from SUVs to conventional SUVs. The proposal that we present here offers the perfect balance point between an SUV and an off-road vehicle. Is he Ssangyong rexton.

The South Korean manufacturer Ssangyong It is known for having a varied SUV range. The Rexton is a model that, although it tends to go unnoticed in its category, offers extraordinary off-road performance if we take into account that up to seven adult passengers can travel in its cabin. New costs around € 39,000. However, in the used market there are much more affordable units. All this despite the fact that the offer is not excessively wide.

This unit has traveled less than 10,000 miles and is configured in the Limited trim. It has extensive equipment. Under its hood there is a diesel engine associated with an automatic transmission and a 4×4 traction system. Its price? € 31,500. Here you can consult the rest of the information.

2019 CUPRA Ateca

Sports – CUPRA Ateca

Looking for a high-performance vehicle with which to face the big city? It may seem that the terms SUV and sports car are antagonistic. However, there are certain car brands that have proven to be perfectly compatible. The CUPRA Ateca it is a clear reference of how an SUV can offer a sporty driving experience.

CUPRA began its journey as an independent SEAT brand with an SUV, the Ateca. Time has passed and the range of the Spanish firm has been greatly expanded. However, the CUPRA Ateca remains a very interesting model within the C-SUV segment. New costs, without promotions or discounts, more than € 48,000. Let’s take a look at the used market for a more affordable unit.

We propose an Ateca registered in 2019 and that has traveled approximately 32,000 km. Under its hood is a powerful 300 hp 2.0 TSI petrol engine associated with a 4Drive traction system and a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG automatic transmission. Its cash price is € 35,990. If you access this link you will be able to consult the rest of the information.

2018 BMW i3

Electric – BMW i3

BMW started its transition process towards fully electric mobility some time ago. This very important manufacturer surprised the world by presenting a picturesque as well as striking urban minivan in society. The BMW i3. A model that, despite being very veteran in its category and crying out for a generational change, continues to be at the top of the ranking of the best-selling electric cars in Europe.

BMW brought the current generation, the first, up to date with a facelift. A mid-cycle update. Very relevant news were introduced. Among them, a higher performance version called i3S. At the moment the i3 costs just over € 40,000 new. However, and thanks to all the commercial journey it has traveled, there is a wide range of used models.

This used example of the i3 was registered in January 2018 and has only traveled about 45,000 km, a ridiculous figure for an electric. It develops a power of 125 kW (170 hp) and has extensive equipment. The cash price is € 21,780. Here you can check the sale announcement of this second-hand model.

2018 Volkswagen T-Roc Advanced Style

SUV – Volkswagen T-Roc

The Volkswagen t-roc

It is a true best seller. An SUV with compact dimensions that began its commercial journey back in 2017 and of which more than a million units have already been sold. In a short space of time it has established itself as a central pillar on which much of the Volkswagen range in Europe is based. And all this despite dealing in the competitive C-SUV segment.

Just a few days ago Volkswagen has presented in society the new T-Roc. The current generation has undergone a facelift that will allow it to face the rest of its commercial life that lies ahead. That is why it is an extraordinary time to take a look at the used car market in search of a unit that is a real bargain.

Our pick is a 2018 T-Roc configured with Advance Style trim and 115PS 1.0 TSI petrol engine. It has a manual gearbox and carries 81,000 km behind it. An equivalent new copy costs about € 26,500. However, this used item is offered for only € 20,990 cash. And as you can see in the sale announcement, if the purchase is financed, the price is reduced.

Renault Clio E-Tech Intens from 2021

Utility Vehicles – Renault Clio E-Tech

We put an end to this new weekly compilation entering the utility segment. Subcompact size vehicles that are ideal for everyday life and, above all, for dealing with large European cities. The Renault clio It is one of the reference models of the competitive B segment. It is adapted to the new times. Times in which sustainable mobility, connectivity and automation are protagonists.

Renault opted to electrify the Clio with the latest generational change. The hybrid mechanics (HEV) available in the range makes the French utility one of the most affordable and interesting hybrid cars. And this is precisely the choice we have made. The Renault Clio E-Tech Hybrid. A model that, new without discounts, costs around € 23,500.

Despite not having been for sale for many years, there is already a significant supply of used Clio hybrids. From the hand of Renault Selection we have this specimen registered at the beginning of this year and with only 6,800 km behind it. A model that, in cash, costs only € 18,242. Check here for all the details.