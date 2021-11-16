Story Time is a trend that has grown on TikTok In the last year, with her the users and influencers of the social network share their best and worst anecdotes to create links with their followers, making them share their experiences and asking for their opinions. With this easy method you can not include filters, background songs or go out to frame, the “nenis” win over the audience day by day and even use this strategy to attract customers.

Under the hashtag “toxic customers”, “toxic customers” and “unbearable customers”, customer service workers of supermarkets or popular food and clothing establishments, as well as entrepreneurs and micro-entrepreneurs use the reach of TikTok to vent a bad experience in their work and narrate it in order to teach their followers what they they should not do when requesting a service and the way they should treat whoever provides them.

In order to expose the informality of some buyers and incidentally encourage conversation and their sales, hundreds of accounts on TikTok have become popular for their complaints that, in a funny and fun way, talk about local or virtual businesses in which people They do not respect their dignified work or their human rights.

The “gossip” of the “nenis” became so famous that it even became a comedy genre specific to the platform, which today has more than one billion users worldwide.

All merchants have a distinctive stamp, but most of them use badges to create impact on their stories, give them drama or make the negative attitude of their customers visible. For example, with screenshots of their WhatsApp conversations in the background, videos of the preparation of their products, interpretations of the characters with “props” and images of their stores “in action”.

Story Time: frequent cases

There is no shortage of users who, after reaching an above-average number of followers, already feel like TikTok influencers and seek to “promote” small merchants in exchange for their free work. This is how he narrates it Fer Lopez, who displayed a message in which another user asks for free skin care products, as she had just reached 500 fans and believed that the proposal was a “win – win”; As expected, the merchant rejected her and explained how the customer is outraged.

With 270 thousand “likes” and a thousand 282 comments, the video of Victoria Serrano It is one of the most popular in the social network, since many “nenis” feel identified with it. The woman works in a styling branch and, from what she shows in her conversation, she had already made an appointment with a client; However, this was very informal and on more than one occasion she canceled her treatment due to lack of time, so the stylist could not adjust her schedule and caused the woman’s discomfort.

Pink Harmony Skincare is, as its name implies, an account dedicated to the sale of skincare items, with more than 23 thousand followers, so it is not surprising that their stories are told while the video shows the products and packages that are offered. In this video for example, which has more than 20 thousand “likes”, the young woman tells how a client made an order for her on TikTok and sent the false payment receipt (edited from another request previously exposed on the social network).

There is also no shortage of the “nenis” who put acrylic nails with decorations and who frequently want to lower the cost of their work, as happens to Jasmine fer. Hundreds of followers identify with it, as they offer their services on social networks, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram; However, they always ask for discounts, insult them or do not want to pay them when they put women in their place and respect their work space and time.

Digital marketing strategy of the “nenis”

The so-called “nenis” are a commercial phenomenon that has gained ground throughout the pandemic in social networks and, although it continues to be through an informal means of income, they represent a considerable income to the economy of women mothers of families in Latin America.

The strategy is basically a mix between dissemination on social networks such as Facebook and Instagram, sending catalogs by WhatsApp, and delivery of products or services at home.

This is now one of the most viewed lucrative practices on TikTok and is generating a growing economy through the entertainment and empathy of Internet users, especially young people between 18 and 35 years old.

