EFE.- The British Government announced this morning that it has approved the use of the monoclonal antibody Xevudy (sotrovimab) for people over 12 years of age, a drug that could reduce the risk of hospitalization and death from Covid-19 by up to 79%.

The Medicines Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved this drug, developed by the British laboratory GlaxoSmithKline, after verifying that it reduces the dangers of contracting the virus in high-risk people with symptoms of the illness.

The Minister of Health, Sajid Javid, highlighted on his Twitter account that experts are now working to determine the effectiveness of Xevudy against the new omicron variant of the coronavirus.

In this sense, GlaxoSmithKline, which has collaborated with the American laboratory Vir Biotechnology, pointed out that preclinical trials show that the drug “retains activity against key mutations” of Ómicron, Although the NHRA has specified that it is still too early to confirm it.

“Sotrovimab has been deliberately designed with a mutant virus in mind. By targeting a region of the spike protein that is less likely to mutate, we were confident of dealing with both the current Sars-CoV-2 virus and future variants that we hoped would be unavoidable, “the CEO explained in a statement. by Vir, George Scangos.

The MHRA stressed today that Xevudy It can be administered to people over 12 years of age who have a mild or moderate Covid-19 infection and with at least one risk factor for developing a serious disease.

“Such risk factors include obesity, advanced age (over 60 years), diabetes mellitus or heart disease,” said the UK regulatory agency, which confirmed that it has ordered more than 100,000 doses of the drug, which is applied by “Intravenous infusion over 30 minutes”.

