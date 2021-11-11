Marc Radinovic must have thought something like this and he wanted all those people not to feel that they were spending their lives in vain.

You know what they say, that when you feel useless working on something irrelevant, you think that there are people in BMW factories installing turn signals.

How to put the blinker with Raspberry and get a heart attack as a gift

If you are a maker for real, forget about building one Retropi or to mount a Media center in the classroom. Let’s use the Raspberry Pi for what really matters: learn to use the turn signals at once when turning.

Aware that it is the first thing that is forgotten as soon as you approve the card, Radinovic uploaded a video to Youtube showing how to use a Raspberry Pi on his own BMW M140i to learn how to use the turn signal when playing.

In the video, Radinovic explains the method by which his device works: educational punishment or positive punishment.

His creation is downright ingenious. With a Raspberry, two Arduinos, some batteries, cables and a power bank build a device that captures when you make a turn with the steering wheel.

It doesn’t look very fancy with the cables and duct tape, but it works. Thus, when the Raspberry Pi 4 senses that the spin is pronounced enough, the device reminds you, kindly, that you put the blinker that touches.

The problem comes because Radinovic interprets that a kind reminder is howl out of hell. The “positive punishment” seems to be inspired by those videos that nobody misses, and in which you were scared to death when you least expected it.

In fact, the clip on Youtube looks a bit like that video of Ralph and Lisa on The Simpsons. In seconds 24 to 30 you can see how Radinovic’s heart breaks from the microinfarcts that is carried with each ad.

Throughout the filming, Marc keeps changing and adding sounds, some in German to match the car and others asking for the like and that you subscribe, of course. They are all horrible, really, something that we suppose is the key to learning how to use those mysterious little lights that are on the sides of a vehicle.

Finally, you decide that a job well done deserves a reward, so when you turn on the turn signal before you turn, the Raspberry sounds well-deserved applause.

What are we going to say? Not for the faint of heart, but this is certainly one of the most useful uses we’ve seen for a Raspberry Pi.