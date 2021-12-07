With the growing concern about privacy, and the realization that the use of certain social networks does not represent any benefit for young people, Instagram has just included various tools with which to protect minors. More parental controls, adjustments within the reach of adolescents themselves and the impossibility that users who do not follow them can tag or mention them.

Instagram is the social network of appearance, that space in which the windows are not always as real as they seem. And, under this aura of superficiality and perfection, it is adolescents who suffer the most from the constant bombardment that occurs through Instagram; with the undesirable consequences that it entails in young people. Facebook is aware of the problem even if it tried to hide it. Now, Instagram takes a step forward in the protection of minors.

More control for parents and teens

Usage report and time limitation. Instagram image

Instagram has been putting minors in the spotlight of its concern for some time, at least in light of the news that were reaching mobile apps. Hiding Likes was an experiment that has been reaching all users, for example, also the progressive limitations on sending private messages. Now, The app focuses on the privacy of adolescents with three new initiatives.

As confirmed by the person in charge of Instagram in an article on his blog, the photography platform and social network focuses on the protection of minors, including various tools and limitations in the apps. The idea is that both parents and adolescents themselves enjoy a space that is as protected as possible and free from bad influences. Taking into account the characteristics of Instagram, the task of protection is very difficult.

The new protection tools cover three different areas of Instagram. These areas are the following:

More information for parents . Parents will have an extensive usage report detailing all the time their children spend on Instagram; They will also be able to set limits per day (it will arrive in March 2022). In addition, the application will offer a space with information about the best use of the platform.

. Parents will have an extensive usage report detailing all the time their children spend on Instagram; They will also be able to set limits per day (it will arrive in March 2022). In addition, the application will offer a space with information about the best use of the platform. Settings for teens . Instagram expands the “Take a break” notice so that minors reduce their use of the platform. In addition, the application will offer an activity log where minors can see all their interactions with the option to delete them so as not to leave a trace. This feature will arrive in early 2022.

. Instagram expands the “Take a break” notice so that minors reduce their use of the platform. In addition, the application will offer an activity log where minors can see all their interactions with the option to delete them so as not to leave a trace. This feature will arrive in early 2022. Limitation of contact with minors. New accounts created by teenagers from 2022 on will always be private by default and will not offer contact to users who they do not follow (nor will they be able to tag or mention minors). In addition, Instagram will offer an added limitation in the Explore tab with which it will limit the content that teens will be able to discover.

User activity and trace removal. Instagram image

Improvements in the protection of minors They will be arriving from the beginning of 2022 to all Instagram applications, both Android and iPhone.

