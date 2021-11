TACOMA, Washington, U.S. (AP) – A series of shots were fired Friday night at a shopping center in Tacoma, Washington state, authorities said.

At least one person was injured, said Sergeant Darren Moss Jr. of the Pierce County Police Department. The News Tribune reports that people called 911 shortly after 7 p.m. to report gunshots.

Hundreds of customers hid in the mall and the stores have closed their doors.

Large numbers of police officers came to the scene.