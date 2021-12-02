MADRID, 2 (EUROPA PRESS)

The US and Mexican authorities have announced this Wednesday the ‘Sembrando Oportunidades’ project, a new framework for cooperation for development in Central American nations such as El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala.

This project also addresses the root causes of irregular migration from these countries, so Mexico and the United States have planned the coordination of their “resources and experience” to help “build prosperous futures in their communities of origin”, both have pointed out. countries in a statement.

The engines of ‘Sembrando Oportunidades’ will be the Mexican Agency for International Development Cooperation (Amexcid) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

In Honduras, both agencies will provide “skills and experience” to more than 500,000 young people in the country with the aim of “leading them to long-term employment”, thus trying to reduce irregular migration.

The rest of the nations will seek to provide assistance to small farmers in order to increase their work capacities.

On the other hand, the cooperation framework agreed between Washington and Mexico City is committed to “promoting good governance, a better business environment and greater investment by national governments for underserved communities.”

“The Government of Mexico is implementing the largest development programs in Central America in its history, and the President (of the United States, Joe) Biden has also made a historic commitment to the region,” they have settled.