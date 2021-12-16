WASHINGTON (AP) – America’s health care spending soared to $ 4.1 trillion last year after Congress opened the federal checkbook to fight the coronavirus pandemic on multiple fronts.

According to a government report released Wednesday, national spending on health increased 9.7% in 2020, more than double its usual increase, and with it medical care accounted for almost 1 in every 5 dollars in the economy. The federal government’s contribution to health spending increased 36%.

In a twist, that growth was due not so much to patient care, but to federal subsidies awarded to maintain the solvency of hospitals and medical providers; funding to develop and deploy diagnostic tests, vaccines, treatments, and countermeasures for COVID; and assistance to state Medicaid programs facing a potential wave of uninsured people in a public health crisis.

“The story that unfolded in 2020 and continues today is nothing like what happened in the past 100 years,” experts from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said in the report. The report, published in the digital publication Health Affairs, annually measures the impact that health care has on the entire economy.

Last year, when elective surgeries were canceled and remote consultations replaced office visits, Congress overwhelmingly passed bipartisan measures to funnel tens of billions of dollars to prevent the collapse of the private healthcare system. .

Coupled with direct federal spending on COVID-related countermeasures and money funneled into Medicaid from states, the strategy largely worked, said economist Douglas Holtz-Eakin, former director of the U.S. Congressional Office of Budget Affairs ( CBO and nonpartisan) and policy advisor to Republicans.

“The COVID cases prevented hospitals from serving their regular patient list,” Holtz-Eakin said. “The ransom money from the federal government was really big when the other sources just ran out.” A $ 122 billion Provider Assistance Fund, through which hospitals could request money from taxpayers to offset their losses, was the lynchpin.

“When I look at 2020, it wasn’t perfect, but I think Congress deserves high marks for what it accomplished,” Holtz-Eakin noted.

The $ 4.1 trillion amount for 2020 represents an increase of about $ 365 billion over national health spending in 2019. The figure equals 12,530 per person.