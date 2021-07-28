MADRID, 28 (EUROPA PRESS)

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, has nominated his adviser Julissa Reynoso as a candidate for ambassador to Spain and Andorra and his former adviser Mark Gitenstein as ambassador to the European Union (EU).

Reynoso currently serves, in addition to being an adviser to the president, as chief of staff to the first lady, Jill Biden, and is co-chair of the White House Council on Gender Policy.

Likewise, she has experience at the head of an embassy since she was the head of the United States diplomatic mission in Uruguay, as well as has been undersecretary of state in the Office of Western Hemisphere Affairs, as highlighted by the White House in a statement.

The nominee by Biden as candidate for extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain and the Principality of Andorra has also published widely in English and Spanish on a series of topics such as comparative law, regulatory reform, community organization, immigration policy and Latin American politics.

For his part, Mark Gitenstein, candidate for United States representative to the EU, with the rank and status of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, has been the main advisor and member of the advisory committee on the presidential transition of Biden, whom he has also accompanied in his entry as vice president.

He also has experience heading an embassy, ​​having led the US embassy in Romania, where he focused on fighting corruption and preserving democratic institutions.

In addition, he has spent most of the last decade working on projects in Europe, the White House has stressed.

The US president has also nominated Laura SH Holgate as representative to the UN office in Vienna and representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Likewise, Patricia Mahoney, now ambassador to Benin, has been elected by the president for the Embassy in the Central African Republic and Peter Hendrick, current ambassador in Rwanda, for that of Mozambique.