Within the normality of the use of advertising, there is still a long way to go, because certain practices generate conversation, due to their connotations, an example of this is what happened during the transmission of the Curling pre-Olympic, which is held in Leeuwarden , (Netherlands), since countries such as the United States and Japan boycott Curling pre-Olympic and have raised various complaints, due to a brand of sex toys that was advertised during the event.

Sex toy advertising

The international federation of Curling, has had to rethink the south of certain advertising during its events, due to the fact that countries such as Japan and the United States have filed complaints, since it was advertising a brand of erotic toys, even going so far as to boycott the event.

EasyToys is the brand that is found in the middle of the signs, this because the name and its logo appear in some of the areas of the venue where the meetings are held, which are within reach of the television cameras of the countries previously mentioned.

For this reason, both the United States and Japan decided to stop broadcasting the tournament until an agreement was reached and the advertising of erotic toys was withdrawn, therefore the international federation had to reach an agreement with the company, having to change the Gothic and the name by (equalityforal), keeping only the pink color of the advertising boards.

After the accusations and the television boycott, the CEO of the parent company of Easy Toys, Eric Idema, said: “An Olympic qualification tournament must be about sports, and not about sponsors”, and added that: “curling is a sport ahead of its time, one of the few in which people compete in a mixed way ”. “We were hoping that our visibility will help break the taboo that still exists in many countries regarding sexuality and this industry.”

Before the remarks of the representative of the sex toy company, the International Federation of this sport pointed out the following: “The legal conditions, as well as the social norms that influence television broadcasts, have proven to be a complicated barrier to overcome in order to broadcast this championship. This decision has been taken to avoid any distraction that could be caused to athletes who are trying to fulfill their dreams ”.

The sport has not constantly become immersed in controversies generated by various norms or rules that suggest a questionable conversation, an example of this is what happened within the guide prepared by the Organizing Committee of the London Olympic Games in 2011, which indicates that : “Except in cases authorized by the Executive Committee of the International Olympic Committee, no athlete, coach or member of the team participating in the Olympic Games may allow his person, name, photograph or sports performances to be used for commercial purposes during the Games. Olympic ”.

This fragment derives in daily life, athletes cannot appear in any type of photo, video or any other type of element that appears within the public not authorized by the committee, which generates legal and financial problems for athletes.

Now read: