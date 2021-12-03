Nvidia’s purchase of ARM adds a new hurdle and is in danger of being completed. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has filed a lawsuit to “block the largest merger in history between semiconductor manufacturersThe powerful US body says it wants to prevent that conglomerate from stifling next-generation innovation.

The strong message from the FTC seriously jeopardizes the $ 40 billion ARM-AMD deal. The purchase operation began in September 2020 and a term of one year and a half was agreed for its total closure. Since then, like any other operation of its kind, it has faced intense scrutiny from regulatory bodies in different countries.

But some tech giants have gotten involved as well. Earlier this year, Google, Microsoft and Qualcomm went to the US antitrust authorities to try to block the deal. Based on these complaints, the FTC initiated the investigation which has resulted in the lawsuit filed today by to block the operation between Nvidia and ARM.

The American Trade Body assures that the deal “would distort ARM’s incentives in chip markets and allow the combined company to unfairly undermine Nvidia’s rivals.” ARM is precisely the one who provides the licenses of the processors used by companies such as Apple, Intel, Samsung, Amazon, and Huawei.

Nvidia tries to defend the deal

Credit: Nvidia

Since the deal was announced, Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang has said that ARM will not move its UK offices. He has also ensured that maintain the relationship with the companies that use their licenses. But the concern of many industry players is that ARM is no longer a neutral player by relying on a company that also makes chips rather than just licensing them.

The FTC’s lawsuit notes that Nvidia already uses ARM-based products in several areas. These range from systems for vehicles, CPUs for cloud computing, network devices for data centers, among others. Because of this, the agency emphasizes “sending a strong signal that we will act aggressively to protect our critical infrastructure markets from illegal vertical mergers that have far-reaching and damaging effects on future innovations.”

Nvidia has defended the deal time and again. In a release, the US company has said they will continue to work to demonstrate that the purchase “will benefit the industry and promote competition. This includes, according to the statement, preserving ARM’s open license model and ensuring that its IP is available to all licensees. current and future interested parties ”, he continued.