Forbes Mexico.

US trade deficit increases 11.2% in September

EFE.- The deficit of the United States (EU) in its foreign trade in goods and services increased 11.2% in September and reached 80.9 billion dollars, the Office of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported today.

The value of US exports in September fell 3% to $ 207.6 billion, while that of imports grew slightly, 0.6%, to $ 288.5 billion.

After posting a deficit of $ 73.3 billion in August, analysts had expected a negative balance of about $ 75 billion in September.

It may interest you: EU orders mandatory vaccination in companies with more than 100 workers

In September, the politically sensitive US trade deficit with China increased by $ 3.4 billion to $ 31.5 billion.

In the accumulated of the first nine months of the year, the US deficit grew 33.1% compared to the same period last year.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed

US trade deficit increases 11.2% in September

Forbes Staff