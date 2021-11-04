Forbes Mexico.
US trade deficit increases 11.2% in September
EFE.- The deficit of the United States (EU) in its foreign trade in goods and services increased 11.2% in September and reached 80.9 billion dollars, the Office of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported today.
The value of US exports in September fell 3% to $ 207.6 billion, while that of imports grew slightly, 0.6%, to $ 288.5 billion.
After posting a deficit of $ 73.3 billion in August, analysts had expected a negative balance of about $ 75 billion in September.
It may interest you: EU orders mandatory vaccination in companies with more than 100 workers
In September, the politically sensitive US trade deficit with China increased by $ 3.4 billion to $ 31.5 billion.
In the accumulated of the first nine months of the year, the US deficit grew 33.1% compared to the same period last year.
Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed
US trade deficit increases 11.2% in September
Forbes Staff