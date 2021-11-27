The United States Government reported this Friday that starting next Monday it will place travel restrictions on southern African nations to try to stop the spread of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus.

In a statement, the White House announced that the restrictions will include, in addition to South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.

The policy, according to US officials, will not apply to US citizens or lawful permanent residents, although they must test negative before traveling to the United States.

Canada announced this Friday that it will prohibit the entry into the country of all those foreigners who in the last 14 days have traveled through seven countries in southern Africa before the appearance of a new variant of the coronavirus baptized as Omicrón.

The measure was announced today during a press conference by the Canadian Minister of Health, Jean-Yves Duclos, who also said that all Canadians who have traveled through South Africa they will need a negative test before they can board for Canada.

Once in Canada, Canadian travelers will have to stay in an isolation hotel and undergo a new test for the virus. Once they receive a negative result, travelers will have to isolate themselves at home for 10 days.

In addition, travelers who are already in Canada but who traveled through southern Africa in recent weeks will need to be tested for the virus and isolated at home until they have a negative result.

Canada does not currently have direct flights with the seven southern African countries affected by the measure: South Africa, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini.

The announcement of the restrictions comes at the same time that the World Health Organization (WHO) declared today the new variant of the coronavirus detected in South Africa as a “risk variant” and baptized it with the Greek letter omicrón.

WHO experts pointed out that the new variant appears to be more contagious than the previous ones, although there is still no data to determine whether it is more or less resistant to Covid-19 vaccines.

So far, the omicron variant has been detected in South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong (China) and Belgium.

