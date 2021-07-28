Reuters.- Negotiators in the United States Senate reached an agreement on the main components of a bipartisan, $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, paving the way for a vote on Wednesday on a procedure to advance debate and formal approval, lawmakers said.

The deal, which follows months of talks between Democratic and Republican senators, also has the backing of President Joe Biden and is expected to garner strong support from lawmakers in both quarters.

Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema and Republican Senator Rob Portman, the two top Senate negotiators, announced the deal to reporters on Capitol Hill.

“We hope to move on tonight. We are excited to have an agreement, ”said Sinema. “We have finished most of the text, so we will release it and then update it as we have these final pieces completed.”

Sinema said Biden is “very excited” about the project.

The bipartisan initiative, which failed in a similar vote last week, is a key component of Biden’s domestic policy agenda.

