Reuters.- The U.S. Senate on Tuesday approved raising the federal government’s debt limit by $ 2.5 trillion. to about $ 31.4 trillion, and referred the measure to the House of Representatives to avoid an unprecedented breach.

50-49 party vote follows months-long showdown between Democrats and Republicans, with the latter seeking to force President Joe Biden’s party to raise the debt limit from the current level of $ 28.9 trillion on its own, ahead of the 2022 congressional elections.

An agreement last week between Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and his Republican counterpart, Mitch McConnell, set the stage for Tuesday’s vote, circumventing normal upper house rules that require 60 of its 100 members agree to most laws.

The Democrat-led lower house must also pass the bill before sending it to Biden for enactment. The House was expected to address the matter later on Tuesday.

Schumer said raising the cap would allow borrowing by 2023, until the Nov. 8 midterm elections that will determine control of Congress.

The increase is necessary in part to cover the debt incurred during the republican presidency by Donald Trump, when it rose by around $ 7.85 trillion, in part through tax and spending cuts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Republicans, who oppose raising the debt ceiling and control half of the 100 Senate seats, have tried to link the vote to Biden’s $ 1.75 trillion “Rebuild Better” bill to bolster the safety net. social and fight against climate change.

“It is about paying the debt accumulated by both parties, so I am pleased that Republicans and Democrats joined forces to facilitate a process that has made it possible to address the debt limit, ”Schumer said in the Senate.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden told reporters Tuesday that he would push to remove the borrowing limit to avoid future political clashes over the recurring need to increase it.

