Reuters.- A bipartisan infrastructure investment bill of about $ 1 trillion advanced in the US Senate on Wednesday, in a key milestone that moves the legislation toward formal debate and possible passage.

The Senate voted 67-32 to take the first procedural step to debate the measure, which has the support of Democratic President Joe Biden.

The bipartisan agreement, which follows months of negotiations, won the support of 48 Democrats, two independents and 17 Republicans in this first procedural vote.

Additional procedural votes and on the bill itself were expected possibly through the weekend.

Democrats want the bill, which includes funding for roads, bridges, broadband and other physical infrastructure, to be the first of a pair of packages, followed by a $ 3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” package.

Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema and Republican Senator Rob Portman, the Senate’s two top negotiators, announced the agreement separately to reporters Wednesday.

Republicans blocked a similar measure last week, saying the details were unclear. Details on the latest bill are still being finalized, but lawmakers said the text would be finalized soon.

“We are excited to have an agreement,” Sinema said. “We have finished most of the text, so we will publish it and then update it as we finalize the last pieces.”

The agreement includes 110,000 million dollars for roads, 73,000 million for expenses in electrical networks, 66,000 million for railways, 65,000 million to expand access to broadband, 55,000 million for drinking water, 50,000 million for environmental issues, 39,000 million for transportation. public and $ 25 billion in airports, the White House said.

Addressing a funding concern among Republican lawmakers, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Portman said the package is “more than paid for” adding, “We look forward to moving forward and having a healthy debate.”

Officials said the package would be financed through a combination of measures. The biggest is redirecting $ 205 billion in Covid-19 relief funds. Another is to recover $ 50 billion in fraudulently paid unemployment benefits during the pandemic and get states to return unspent federal unemployment funds, raising another $ 50 billion.

