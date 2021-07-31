Reuters.- The US Senate voted by a wide margin on Friday to accept the $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill, as Republicans and Democrats advance President Joe Biden’s top priority of renovating roads and bridges.

The 66-28 vote was hailed by lawmakers from both parties as a sign that Washington is capable of working despite strong partisan differences on a package that will boost the economy and restore vital transportation networks.

Voting was suspended for more than 45 minutes as lawmakers questioned how it would affect broadband internet access, in a sign of the complexity of both the bill and the policy surrounding it. Several lawmakers said it is difficult to determine the details of the bill because the text was still being drafted.

Senators were scheduled to work through the weekend on the plan, which would dramatically increase the nation’s spending on highways, bridges and airports. His supporters predicted that it will eventually pass in the Senate and House of Representatives, so it will eventually come to Biden’s desk for him to sign.

“We’re basically on the right track,” said Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who was part of a bipartisan group that crafted the bill with the White House during months of negotiations.

