Elad Roisman, one of the five board members of the Securities and Exchange Commission, has announced his intention to resign from the government agency.

In an announcement Monday, Roisman said he had sent a letter to President Joe Biden informing him of his decision to leave the SEC in late January 2022. The SEC commissioner said he would continue to work with his colleagues “to advance his mission of protecting investors, maintaining fair, orderly and efficient markets, and facilitating capital formation” until his departure.

Roisman took office in September 2018 under the previous administration and served as Acting Chairman of the SEC from December 2020 to January 2021, when he was replaced by Commissioner Allison Herren Lee. His term originally expired in 2023. Gary Gensler has served as the agency’s chairman following his Senate confirmation in April 2021.

Commissioner Roisman’s work has benefited investors, the capital markets, the SEC, and our nation. I cannot overstate the privilege of serving alongside someone so humble, hard-working, patriotic, and principled. https://t.co/TjoKymy12U – Hester Peirce (@HesterPeirce) December 20, 2021

During his time at the SEC, Roisman was viewed by many as an ally of the cryptocurrency industry for seemingly favorable positions in regulating digital assets. In his time as lead counsel for the US Senate Banking Committee, Roisman said the SEC should “examine and reexamine its rules, regulations and guidelines” when it comes to emerging technologies, including cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

Recently, Roisman signed a letter with SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce, known to many as ‘Crypto Mom,’ criticizing Gensler for failing to provide clarification on cryptocurrencies on the agency’s regulatory agenda.. The pair claimed that the SEC cannot formulate rules for investors in the digital asset space “emboldens scammers and hinders conscientious participants who want to comply with the law.”

Any change in the leadership of the SEC could affect regulation and enforcement of the crypto space. Currently, the SEC, the Futures and Commodities Trading Commission, and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network handle the regulation of digital assets in the United States, but each with different jurisdictional claims, resulting in a mosaic approach in which cryptocurrency companies must navigate to operate legally.

