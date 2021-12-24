“It’s certainly a factor,” Raimondo said of the new variant. “There will be some disruption.”

Supply chain problems continue to plague many US industries, and much of the shipping shortage has been the result of the pandemic.

President Joe Biden, speaking on Wednesday before a meeting with US officials and private sector companies on the matter, said actions taken by the United States to remove bottlenecks in the supply chain prevented a pre-Christmas crisis.

They thank Trump

In that sense, the White House, in the voice of the press secretary, Jen Psaki, thanked former President Donald Trump for receiving and promoting the application of boosters of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are grateful that the former president has put on the booster, and we are also grateful that he has made it clear in a recent interview that (the vaccines) work and are safe,” Psaki told reporters in a briefing on Thursday.

The former Republican president recently said in an interview that he received the booster shot, calling the COVID-19 vaccines “one of humanity’s greatest achievements.”

“The ones who get seriously ill and go to the hospital are the ones who don’t get vaccinated,” Trump said in an interview with conservative commentator Candace Owens. “If you get the vaccine, you are protected.”