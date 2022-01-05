Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Ohio and Washington DC have reported a record number of hospitalized COVID patients in recent days.

More than 3,200 schools have had to close their doors this week, according to Burbio, a site that tracks class disruptions. Schools that have remained open face staff shortages and renewed concern about the spread of the virus.

In Europe they also break infection records

This Tuesday, the French health authorities have registered about 300,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the Minister of Health, Oliver Véran.

For his part, Kingdom United registered 218,724 new positive cases of coronavirus in 24 hours on Tuesday, a new record in the country since the start of the pandemic.

One of the most affected countries in Europe by COVID-19, the Kingdom United, with 65 million inhabitants, adds 148,941 confirmed deaths from this disease, including 48 registered on Tuesday, according to government figures.

With information from Reuters and AFP.