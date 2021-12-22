And it is that according to the FDA, benzene is classified as a human carcinogen and exposure to this substance can occur by inhalation, orally and through the skin and can result in cancers such as leukemia and cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders that they can be life threatening.

Based on the exposure model and cancer risk assessments published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) (IRIS database), daily exposure to benzene in recalled products would not be expected to be at the levels detected in our tests cause adverse health consequences.

Although it should be noted that to date, The Procter & Gamble Company has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall and is doing so as a precaution.

List of recalled products

Weightless Smooth Water-Free Dry Conditioner (3.6 oz) with UPC 37000543954 and a production code in the range of 0002-0248 or 9298-9350.