After months of scrutiny in both the US Senate and House of Representatives, the infrastructure bill, criticized by many crypto advocates, is now officially law in the country.

At a ceremony in front of the White House on November 15, President Joe Biden signed the billion dollar infrastructure bill before an audience of journalists, lawmakers and union workers. While the bipartisan legislation aims to provide funding for roads, bridges, internet access, solar panels, electric vehicle charging stations, and other major infrastructure projects, lawmakers included language that applies to cryptocurrencies prior to approval. in both houses of Congress.

The bill, as passed, will apply stricter rules to companies that handle cryptocurrencies and expand tax reporting requirements for brokers. The bill requires that, from now on, digital asset transactions worth more than $ 10,000 be reported to the Internal Revenue Service, or IRS. A group of senators originally proposed an amendment to the bill that would have clarified tax reporting requirements for cryptocurrencies, but this proposal failed to pass in August.

Bipartisanship and employment appeared to be the theme for the afternoon, with many speakers addressing Democrats and Republicans who worked together to pass the bill. Biden personally thanked the senators Kyrsten sinema and Rob Portman, as well as the minority leader Mitch McConnell, for his role in passing the legislation in the Senate.

“For too long, we have talked about having the best economy in the world […] today, finally, we are achieving it “, said the American president. “America is on the move again, and her life is going to change for the better.”

Most of the senators behind the effort to amend the cryptocurrency language in the bill ultimately voted in favor, but Pat Toomey critical the legislation as “too expensive, too extensive, too unpaid, and too threatening to the innovative crypto economy” when passed in the Senate. It called the cryptocurrency tax reporting requirement possibly “unfeasible.”

The infrastructure package we voted on today is too expensive, too expansive, and too unpaid for. I could not support it. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/IQPguSdkry – Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) August 10, 2021

While it is now difficult for any US lawmaker to change the substance of the crypto disclosure requirement, which is slated to take effect from 2024, others have used the bill’s passage as a call to action. Shannon Bray, Libertarian candidate for one of North Carolina’s Senate seats, Courage voters to “elect pro-crypto representatives,” ostensibly to help fight law enforcement.

Biden signed the infrastructure bill even though, apparently, Senators Ron Wyden and Cynthia Lummis made a last-ditch effort to change the tax filing requirements so that they “do not apply to individuals developing blockchain technology and wallets.” It’s unclear how the Wyden and Lummis proposed bill would affect current infrastructure legislation, which had to go through the Senate and House of Representatives before reaching the president’s desk.

