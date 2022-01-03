Jan 03, 2022 at 10:24 am CET

SPORT.es

Two of the largest telephone companies in the United States They rejected a request from the government to delay the launch of 5G services this week. US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) made the request over aviation safety concerns. However, AT&T and Verizon said they will implement temporary safeguards.

Aircraft manufacturers have warned that 5G wireless signals from the C-band spectrum can interfere with the aircraft’s sensitive electronics and could disrupt flights. In a joint letter, the CEOs of AT&T and Verizon said that the proposal to delay the introduction of 5G services, which is due to begin on January 5, by fifteen days, would be “an irresponsible abdication of the operational control required to deploy the world’s networks of world-class and competitive communications. ”

However, they also said that they will not roll out 5G at airports for six months, similar to an approach taken in France.