Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey, one of the highest ranking members of the Senate Banking Committee, has suggested that Congress intervene with legislation in the event that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) cannot provide sufficient guidance on cryptocurrencies.

In a statement issued Friday by the Senate Banking Committee, Toomey said he was dissatisfied with the responses SEC Chairman Gary Gensler had provided on the differences between securities and commodities when it comes to stablecoin and token projects. The senator questioned some of the SEC’s apparent disparities in enforcement actions between cryptocurrency firms and advisory services firms, including Glass Lewis over similar allegations of providing “fraudulent and misleading information”.

“For investors to benefit from a fair and competitive market, federal agencies must answer questions about whether – and if so, how – new and emerging technologies fit into existing regulations,” Toomey said. “President Gensler’s failure to provide clear rules of the road for cryptocurrencies underscores the need for Congress to act.”

Toomey has previously spoken out in favor of the government of The United States launches a central bank digital currency and said he would vote for the elected from President Joe Biden to the next Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell. Additionally, the senator was behind a bipartisan effort in August to amend some of the provisions of the recently approved infrastructure law so they don’t apply to developers, miners, and other participants in the cryptocurrency space. Other U.S. lawmakers have proposed solutions to tax reporting requirements following Biden’s signing of the law, as Toomey said that Congress “would have to do it in later legislation.”

Although Congress has yet to act on cryptocurrencies as Toomey suggested, both the House of Representatives and the Senate were busy passing a bill that extends U.S. government funding through February 18 in an effort to avoid a shutdown.. President Biden today signed the “Government Financing Expansion Act”.

