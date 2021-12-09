Illinois representative Marie Newman has revealed that she bought up to $ 50,000 in cryptocurrency exposure through shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.

According to a financial disclosure report filed with the US House of Representatives on Wednesday, Congressman Newman purchased between $ 15,001 and $ 50,000 of GBTC between November 9 and last Saturday. Additionally, it made four separate purchases of Class A shares of Coinbase Global between November and December, up to $ 215,000.

Illinois Representative Marie Newman 2021 Financial Disclosure Report Section

Members of the U.S. House and Senate may buy, sell, and trade stocks and other investments while in office, but must also report such transactions of more than $ 1,000 within 30 to 45 days.. This report is in accordance with the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act, or STOCK Act, passed in 2012 under President Barack Obama with almost unanimous approval in both houses of Congress. .

According to data collected from Bitcoinpoliticians.org financial disclosure reports, six other members of Congress currently have cryptocurrencies or some exposure to crypto assets, including Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis, Texas Rep. Michael McCaul, Pennsylvania Rep. Pat Toomey , Alabama Representative Barry Moore, New, Jersey Representative Jefferson Van Drew, and Florida Representative Michael Waltz. However, many federal judges and legislators have been reported to have circumvented the STOCK Act by not disclosing certain investments.

Newman’s disclosure report comes after members of Congress questioned CEOs of major stablecoin issuers and cryptocurrency companies in a hearing to better understand the technology and where a regulatory path may lead.. Progressive lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also recently spoke out on social media, saying it was inappropriate for her to hold Bitcoin (BTC) or other digital assets because lawmakers have access to “sensitive information and upcoming politics” and such investments could affect her impartiality.

