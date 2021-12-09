WASHINGTON (AP) – The chairman of the US Senate panel examining the negative effects of social media on young people described some of the security measures announced by the Facebook-owned platform Instagram as “public relations tactics.”

Adam Mosseri, the director of Instagram, on Wednesday confronted senators upset over revelations of how the photo-sharing platform may harm some young users. Legislators are demanding that the company commit to making changes.

Under intense questioning from senators from both parties, Mosseri defended the company’s behavior and the effectiveness of its new security measures. He disputed the claim that research reveals that Instagram is addictive among young people. The platform has about 1 billion users of all ages.

Instagram introduced a previously announced feature Tuesday that urges teens to take breaks from using the platform. The company also unveiled new tools, including a parental control that would go into effect next year, and which the company says are intended to protect young users from harmful content.

The parental supervision tools “could have been announced years ago,” said Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, addressing Mosseri. The new measures announced are insufficient and many of them are still being tested, he said.

The September hiatus Instagram imposed on its project on a children’s version of its platform “looks more like a public relations tactic arising from our hearings,” Blumenthal said.

“I think the time for self-regulation and self-monitoring has come to an end,” he added. “Self-monitoring depends on trust. And there is no longer trust ”.

Mosseri testified at a time when Facebook, whose parent company now goes by the name Meta Platforms, has been beset with outrage from the public and politicians over the revelations by former Facebook employee Frances Haugen.

Haugen has made his case to lawmakers in the United States, Britain and Europe that Facebook’s systems amplify hatred and extremism, and that the company puts profits above the safety of its users.

Haugen, a data scientist who worked in Facebook’s civic integrity unit, backed up her claims with a series of internal company documents that she secretly copied and provided to federal securities regulators and Congress.