In August, there were some warnings about what the Biden Administration’s proposed infrastructure bill could do to the cryptocurrency and blockchain sector, driving cryptocurrency miners out of the United States, crippling the leadership role of states. United, etc. In response, the cryptocurrency industry mobilized to pressure lawmakers. However, it was too late to remove the worrying language of digital assets, and in November the infrastructure bill became law.

The good news is that the infrastructure law will not come into force until January 2024, which gives plenty of time to correct its deficiencies. The downside is that its worrying aspects (in particular the broadening of the definition of who or what is a “middleman” and some new information requirements on digital assets) have not disappeared. What he pointed Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano, in mid-November, shortly after the bill was signed, the “bad language [de las criptomonedas]”is now enshrined in law.

Most recently, Kristin Smith, CEO of the Washington-based Blockchain Association, told Cointelegraph: “We remain concerned about the lack of clarity of the corridor provision in the now signed infrastructure bill. […] If the provision remains unchanged, it could have a detrimental impact on the growth of the US-based mining sector. “

Cautious optimism?

There have been times in the last three months when it seemed like the sky could fall because of pending US legislation. “It will be an impressive loss for America and our ability to remain the epicenter of innovation in the world,” warned venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. But now things don’t seem so hectic.

There are indications, on both the policy and legislative fronts, that the potentially negative effects of the bill could be mitigated soon. Several amendments have been made in Congress, and the US Department of the Treasury appears to be listening seriously to objections from the industry. In hindsight, were some of those sinister warnings exaggerated?

There was a lot of initial concern over which crypto-related entities – miners, exchanges, open source software developers, self-custodial wallet developers, etc. – would be included in the ‘brokers’ language, “Will Evans told Cointelegraph, CEO in the United States of the cryptocurrency exchange CEX.IO. “However, the [Departamento del Tesoro] The US government went on to say that the language only applies to those ‘who can comply’, which excludes miners, hardware developers, and the like “- although it still includes crypto exchanges and some investors. Evans added:

“While all entities in the cryptosphere are not out of the woods, the number that was originally thought to be impacted is apparently mitigated.”

Chris DePow, Senior Advisor for Financial Institution Regulation and Compliance at Elliptic, told Cointelegraph that “it is still too early to say what the large-scale knock-on effects might be,” although as with any new regulatory initiative, there are to consider its impact on continuous technological innovation. “We remain cautiously optimistic that some of the more difficult parts of the cryptocurrency-related infrastructure bill will be ironed out over time through guidance letters and regulatory comments.”

“The concerns about the feasibility of the proposed reporting standards are absolutely valid,” Olya Veramchuk, director of Tax Solutions at Lukka, a crypto data and software provider, told Cointelegraph, adding that although the provisions of the law do not enter into effective until 2024. “The crypto community has limited time to continue dialogue with regulators at the Treasury Department to create practical and feasible rules and guidance.”

Veramchuk was asked about the most disturbing aspect of the law, its overly broad definition of “broker …” The requirement to report on $ 10,000 cryptocurrency transactions for businesses? For her: “Without proper guidance from the Treasury, both information provisions could be extended beyond the intended use case.” He further added that, “this broad definition could mean that individuals have to meet the information requirements provided for brokers, which is not a productive solution to address reporting.”

A potential offense

Abraham Sutherland, an adjunct professor at the University of Virginia School of Law, told Cointelegraph that the law’s amendment to section 60501 of the tax code is “a major threat to digital assets.” The law would require “anyone” who receives more than $ 10,000 in digital assets to verify the sender’s personal information, including Social Security number, and to sign and submit a report to the government within 15 days, according to Sutherland. Non-compliance could constitute a serious crime.

“Miners, scammers, lenders, users of decentralized marketplaces and applications, merchants, companies and individuals are at risk of being subject to this information requirement, although in most situations the person or entity that receives is not in a position to communicate the required information, “Sutherland wrote in a September report.

Referring to recent legislative efforts in Washington to temper the effects of the law – such as Rep. Patrick McHenry’s “Keep Innovation in America Act” introduced Nov. 17 – Sutherland told Cointelegraph that the bipartisan effort “should be something to do. that the industry unites because it forces to debate the subject “.

“The biggest fear lies in forcing the ramps from fiat to crypto – and from crypto to fiat – into outdated regulatory molds that do not take into account the nuances of the ecosystem,” Evans said, adding: “Most of the concern here for investors and exchanges refers to the reporting of profit, loss and cost bases. As an exchange, it can be difficult to precisely define a customer’s cost base if they use a self-custodial wallet and DeFi applications; and it can be difficult to investors arrive at an exact value for their profit and loss in the same case. ” Reporting these kinds of things wrongly, even by accident, can have huge consequences for all parties, he added.

Are there solutions at hand?

Could the key provisions on cryptocurrencies still be modified in the implementation period, that is, as regulations are developed, published and commented on? Or, are there other legislative options that look promising?

There is still plenty of time to adjust to the form of the law before the first reports are due, Evans responded. As noted, the Treasury Department is studying the provisions of the bill and lobbyists in the sector continue to participate.

“Coinbase spent almost $ 800,000 last quarter on lobbyists, and other groups have also increased spending by 50% to 100% in the same time frame,” Evans continued. “The culmination of all this will certainly come with modifications to some extent during the implementation period.”

“It is important that legislators work to modify the law so that only those entities or individuals that are actually responsible for carrying out cryptocurrency activities on behalf of a third party are covered,” DePow said. Meanwhile, Senators Lumis and Wyden, “both strong advocates on this front,” are working on an amendment to change the language of the law.

Smith added that his group was “encouraged by recent developments at the IRS and the Treasury, which indicate that they may take a favorable view of the issue during the rulemaking process,” while Veramchuk noted that the legislation and the Tax regulations “are always a work in progress, and Congress will certainly look for opportunities to provide clarity as the rules are established.”

Discourage innovation?

There was concern that the law could push back crypto and blockchain innovation in the United States, especially at a critical time when China – its main global rival – appears to be giving up some ground on crypto competition.

Rep. McHenry alluded to something like this in his bill, suggesting that the United States had a chance to steal a pass from the Chinese, so to speak, if it managed its cryptocurrency regulation wisely:

“The recent ban on cryptocurrency transactions by the Chinese government offers the United States an opportunity to enhance its role as a leading nation in developing innovative blockchain technologies. Provide clear rules for both consumers and asset developers. digital is essential to seize this opportunity. “

Meanwhile, Smith warned that “punishing this still nascent industry with shortsighted rules only threatens the potential growth of the crypto economy and, as a result, our nation’s global leadership in innovation.”

“It is important to note that crypto is a global phenomenon,” stated Evans. “Passing laws that shut down the United States from positive developments originating outside its borders can harm the industry and the country alike,” he added:

“This is the first time that shocking regulation has been applied to cryptocurrencies and it has come through the back door of a largely unrelated bill.”

A long-term win for cryptocurrencies?

Problematic language and unwieldy crypto information requirements aside for a moment, is there a silver lining for the cryptocurrency and blockchain community in the law?

“The introduction of this bill is forcing regulators to take a deeper look at cryptocurrencies,” Evans said, further adding: “Objectively speaking, the major US regulators are looking to really understand the industry for the first time. “. Establishing regulations for matters such as tax obligations and the purchase and reporting of cryptocurrencies could also encourage new entrants to the market, he opined.

“Many industry players see the need for regulation as a sign that crypto and other digital assets are here to stay, and it’s a great prospect to keep,” Veramchuck added. “Although it is not without growing pains, the benefits of a good regulatory structure in place would far outweigh the burdens.”

“The bill’s transparency and consumer protection goals will likely help build trust in cryptocurrencies,” DePow said. It can even help expand the industry by “providing retail and institutional investors with the assurance that they are not doing business in the ‘wild west’ but are participating in a well-regulated and secure part of the broader FinTech sector,” according to him. .

In short, the cryptocurrency sector does not want to take its foot off the gas with respect to this historic US legislation. Non-compliance – if nothing else happens – is a regulatory hodgepodge and would sow confusion in the blockchain industry in the US More regulatory clarity is needed.

But, a longer view is also helpful. By casting their gaze on digital assets, albeit fleetingly, US lawmakers have tacitly acknowledged that this nascent technology has a long-term place in the infrastructure landscape – a major concession.