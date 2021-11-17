The US Department of Justice (DOJ) is planning to sell $ 56 million in seized cryptocurrencies in connection with its case against the BitConnect Ponzi scheme.

In a Nov. 16 announcement, the Justice Department said it would sell seized cryptocurrencies and withhold the proceeds in US dollars until it could use the funds to compensate BitConnect victims. The US government currently has the $ 56 million worth of crypto assets in wallets, and said that the amount of compensation to those affected by the BitConnect fraud would depend on a “future court order for restitution in judgment.”

“This liquidation is the largest recovery from a cryptocurrency fraud by the United States to date,” The Justice Department said, also rating those implicated in BitConnect as the largest cryptocurrency fraud scheme to face criminal charges.

It is unclear through what means the US government would handle the sale of millions of dollars in crypto assets, or what effect it may have on the price of major assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). According to data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro, the price of BTC is hovering around $ 60,000 after falling approximately 7% today, while the price of ETH is $ 4,254 at press time, after registering a similar drop.

The actors behind BitConnect were responsible for carrying out a fraudulent offering of unregistered securities that generated $ 2 billion for them. The former director and promoter of the project, Glenn Arcaro, pleaded guilty to fraud charges in September and has been ordered to pay $ 24 million to BitConnect victims.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) also brought charges against Arcaro and BitConnect founder Satish Kumbhani, whose whereabouts are still unknown. Settlements with the SEC for others involved in the Ponzi scheme are pending, but many people face prison terms or severe financial penalties for their role in the alleged investor scam.

Created in 2017, BitConnect had promoters who lured investors with promises of high returns, encouraging them to use BTC as collateral against which they could borrow and speculate on the platform’s native token. The lending platform closed in 2018 after cease-and-desist orders from state regulators, leaving many investors unable to redeem their cryptocurrency holdings.

Keep reading: