What has been classified as the “Beagle Gate” allegedly would have been carried out with the consent and funding of the US authorities. Investigations into the Fauci case indicate that $ 1.68 million contributed by taxpayers were used.

“Our investigators show that Fauci’s NIH (National Institutes of Health) division sent part of a $ 375,800 grant to a laboratory in Tunisia where they locked Beagles’ heads in mesh cages filled with hungry sand flies for them. insects could eat them alive. “

“They also locked the Beagles alone in cages in the desert for nine consecutive nights to use them as bait to attract infectious sand flies,” the NGO details.

The photographs of the dogs with the dogs heads in cages were published in PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases; Nevertheless, the NIAID told Forbes that he actually “did not support this specific investigation,” and the spokesman for PLOS David Knutson says the journal is issuing a correction to clarify that study funding was “wrongly attributed to the US National Institutes of Health.”

Another procedure that was carried out against the puppies, according to the investigation, was to remove their vocal cords so that they would not bark. The information indicates that this practice was applied to 44 puppies with a financing of 1.8 million dollars.

Faced with the allegations, the NIAID defended its experiments on dogs, noting that researchers should follow federal guidelines on humane treatment of animals, and that dogs sometimes receive vocal cordectomies “humanely under anesthesia” to reduce dangerous noise.