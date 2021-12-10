Reuters.- U.S. consumer prices rose further in November as the cost of goods and services continued to advance due to supply restrictions, generating the largest annualized increase since 1982 and could encourage the Federal Reserve to cut faster your bond purchases.

The consumer price index rose 0.8% last month after rising 0.9% in October, the Labor Department said on Friday. In the 12 months through November, the CPI accelerated 6.8%. It was the largest year-on-year increase since June 1982 and followed a 6.2% rise in October.

Economists polled by Reuters had predicted that the inflation rate would accelerate by 0.7%.

The report followed last week’s report that indicated that the unemployment rate fell to a 21-month low of 4.2% in November. The adjustment in labor market conditions was evidenced by Thursday’s figures that indicated that new applications for benefits unemployment rates fell to a 52-year-old floor last week.

Other data this week showed there were 11 million job openings at the end of October and Americans quit their jobs at near-record rates.

The tight labor market is boosting wages and supply bottlenecks show little sign of easing, indicating that high inflation could persist well into 2022.

“Given that the supply shortage is likely to continue until next year and that the prices of the services sector have an upward trend, inflation will get worse before it starts to improve, ”said Sam Bullard, a senior economist at Wells Fargo in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has said the US central bank should consider speeding up the settlement of its bond purchases at its policy meeting next Tuesday and Wednesday. Many economists expect an anticipated increase in interest rates from the Fed.

Excluding volatile food and energy components, the CPI rose 0.5% last month after gaining 0.6% in October. The so-called core CPI marked an increase of 4.9% year-on-year after having added 4.6% in October.

“A continued upward trend in core inflation creates more risks of downturns. aggressive adjustments for a Fed that has recently become more focused on the inflation target of its mandate, and suggests an increasing likelihood of a first rate hike even earlier than expected, ”said Veronica Clark, an economist at Citigroup in New York.

