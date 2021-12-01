But consumers hold their views on the job market, with the gap between those who say jobs are plentiful versus those who see them hard to come by expanding at a record level.

The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index fell to 109.5 this month, the lowest reading since February, while in October it was 111.6. The survey was conducted before the discovery of the new variant of the COVID-19 omicron, which was announced last week by South African scientists.

Economists consulted by Reuters estimated that the index would fall to 111.0. The measure, which puts more emphasis on the labor market, has fallen from a high of 128.9 in June. The decline was smaller than the University of Michigan survey of consumer confidence, which fell to a low of a decade this month.

This month’s data has suggested that the economy accelerated in the fourth quarter, with consumer spending rising in October. But the outlook for next year has been clouded by the omicron variant.

The Conference Board’s so-called labor market differential, derived from data on respondents’ opinions about whether jobs are plentiful or hard to come by, jumped to a reading of 46.9 this month, the highest on record, from 43.8 in October. This measure correlates closely with the unemployment rate in the employment report closely followed by the Labor Department.