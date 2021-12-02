Maxine Waters, the president of House Financial Services Committee, has announced that several CEOs of major cryptocurrency companies in the United States will speak at a hearing to discuss digital assets and the future of finance.

According to an announcement Wednesday, Waters said that the CEO of Circle, Jeremy Allaire, the CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of Bitfury, Brian Brooks, the CEO of Paxos, Chad Cascarilla, the CEO of the Stellar Development Foundation, Denelle Dixon, and Alesia Haas, Coinbase Inc. CEO and Coinbase Global CFO will be witnesses at a House of Representatives committee hearing to be held on December 8. The audience, named “Digital Assets and the Future of Finance: Understanding the Challenges and Benefits of Financial Innovation in America”, It is the last of the Congress that explores the challenges of adopting crypto assets.

Looking forward to hearing next week with @RepMaxineWaters, ranking member @PatrickMcHenry, and the full committee (@FSCDems) to discuss Crypto and national economic competitiveness for the United States. https://t.co/rVHAvaPMUd – Jeremy Allaire (@jerallaire) December 1, 2021

Across from the United States Capitol building, the chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, Sherrod Brown, asked various cryptocurrency firms to release information related to consumer and investor protection on stablecoins. Notifications to Coinbase, Gemini, Paxos, TrustToken, Binance.US, Circle, Center and Tether requesting information by Friday suggest that the committee could be planning a hearing on stablecoins in the future.

Although the House and Senate committees have previously debated issues related to cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, central bank digital currencies, and blockchain, lawmakers appear to be paying more attention to the technology as interest grows. general for this space. In November, the President’s Task Force on Financial Markets produced a report suggesting that stablecoin issuers in the United States should be subject to “adequate federal supervision” similar to that of banks and that legislation was urgently needed. to address risks.

