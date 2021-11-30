The House of Representatives and Senate have until midnight Friday to renew temporary legislation that maintains government operations, ranging from national parks and air traffic control, to military pay and medical research.

Passing the money bill would give Democratic leaders more time to grapple in the coming weeks with an increase in Washington’s borrowing capacity, and separate legislation to invest about $ 1.75 trillion to expand social services. and fight against climate change.

If passed this week, the second extension would also give Democrats and Republicans more time to resolve their differences over the 12 regular annual appropriation bills, which fund “discretionary” federal programs for the fiscal year that began Oct. 1. .

The bills could total about $ 1.5 trillion and do not include funding for mandatory programs, such as the Social Security retirement plan, which are automatically renewed.

The fact that Congress did not complete any of those bills has necessitated temporary funding legislation.

One of the congressional advisers said the new bill would include emergency funds to help resettle Afghan refugees following the withdrawal of US troops in August, after nearly 20 years of combat operations in that country.