The Joint Economic Committee, which includes Republican and Democratic members of the US House of Representatives and Senate, will hold a hearing on the role of government with respect to cryptocurrencies.

According to the schedule of the Joint Economic Committee or JEC for the next week, Members of Congress will hear industry experts speak at a hearing called “Cryptocurrency Demystification: Digital Assets and the Role of Government” November 17. Representative Don Beyer, who has already proposed a law to expand the regulatory and legal framework for digital assets in the United States, will chair the hearing.

Among the industry experts who plan to speak are the director of financial policy of the Open Markets Institute, Alexis Goldstein, the former president of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Tim Massad, the director of the Blockchain and Digital Asset Project at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, Kevin Werbach, and the research director of the Coin Center, Peter Van Valkenburgh. The lawmakers, including Senator Rob Portman and Senator Ted Cruz, who have previously spoken out in favor of regulating cryptocurrencies, are members of the JEC.

Much of the discussion about cryptocurrency regulation in the US has been conducted outside of full House or Senate sessions, instead often limited to meetings of the Financial Services Committee of the United States. the House or Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs. However, the issue took center stage in Congress in August, when debate over the wording of the current infrastructure bill included tax reporting requirements for crypto developers, transaction validators, and node operators.

Since then, the bill has been approved by both the House of Representatives and the Senate without further clarification on crypto brokers and is awaiting approval from President Joe Biden. The president of the United States is expected to sign the bill on November 15.

Keep reading: