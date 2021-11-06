Congress also faces a December 3 deadline to avoid a government shutdown and an economically catastrophic default on federal government debt.

The infrastructure bill would finance a huge improvement in roads, bridges, airports, seaports and rail systems, while expanding broadband Internet service.

The package includes provisions on child and preschool care, elderly care, medical care, prescription drug prices, and immigration.

It would also strengthen the credibility of Biden’s promise to cut the country’s greenhouse gas emissions in half from 2005 levels by 2030, which he mentioned during the UN climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

