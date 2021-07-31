EFE.- The United States Senate confirmed this Friday the activist Ur Mendoza Jaddou, of an Iraqi father and a Mexican mother, as director of the Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS), the agency that manages the immigration system and naturalization processes.

With a vote of 47 to 34, Mendoza Jaddou becomes the first person approved by the Senate since 2019 to head this agency, which has not had a confirmed leader in more than two years.

When the approval was known, the Secretary of National Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, congratulated Mendoza Jaddou, who highlighted his two decades of experience in laws, policies and administration of the immigration system.

“She will administer our nation’s immigration system fairly and equitably,” Mayorkas said about who will be a key player in advancing President Joe Biden’s immigration plans.

“As the daughter of hardworking immigrants, Ur understands how immigrant families enrich our country and the challenges they face,” Mayorkas added.

Until her nomination last April, Mendoza Jaddou had been the director of DHS Watch, a project of the America’s Voice group that advocates for immigration reform, in addition to having experience at USCIS, where she has worked in its legal services in the past.

Under former President Donald Trump (2017-2021), USCIS implemented a series of changes that hampered permanent residence for immigrants as well as the approval of their asylum applications.

The Trump administration also changed the naturalization test and proposed raising the fees for a large number of procedures, which was the subject of lawsuits.

The current Biden Administration has revoked several of the measures implemented by his predecessor, but Mendoza Jaddou will have to deal with the backlog of asylum applications, which can now take years to process in many states.

Mendoza will head a federal agency that has about 16,700 employees, most of whom (13,400) last year saw their positions threatened due to lack of funds, according to their executives at the time.

