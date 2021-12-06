United States authorities investigate Donald Trump’s new social media venture, which has the ambition to launch a copycat of Twitter and other businesses, according to a document published this morning by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC, for its acronym in English).

In late October and early November, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority requested information about the company before Trump Media and Technology Group announced its plans to go public through a special purpose acquisition company, or a SPAC. .

Similarly, in November, the Securities and Exchange Commission requested the SPAC for documents and information related to various matters, including the identities of certain investors. The SEC also inquired about communications between SPAC and Trump Media and Technology Group.

Neither FINRA nor the SEC said they had determined that someone had violated the law. Representatives for the Trump Organization and the SPAC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The news adds to the uncertainty surrounding the company that thrilled retail investors when Trump announced it on Oct. 20.

The shares rose from about $ 10 to a momentary high of $ 175 just two days later, enriching some investors.

Several investment firms sold their shares, collecting their profits. Meanwhile, day-to-day traders who care for Trump paid for the opportunity to invest alongside the former president.

Many of those retail investors, including Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, have lost money since then as stocks have fallen in recent weeks. Shares in the SPAC fell 3% Monday morning to $ 44 a share.

