Although, on December 22, Walter Reed officials explained in a statement that their vaccine “was not tested in the Omicron variant,” they later clarified in an email to Defense one that while the newly discovered variant was not part of animal studies, it is being tested. in the laboratory versus samples from human clinical trials.

These “neutralization tests” test whether antibodies can inhibit the growth of a virus.

“We want to wait for that clinical data to make the full public announcements, but so far everything has gone exactly as we expected,” Modjarrad said.

Unlike existing vaccines, Walter Reed’s SpFN uses a 24-sided soccer ball-shaped protein for its vaccine, allowing scientists to match the peaks of multiple coronavirus strains on different sides of the protein.

“It is very exciting to get to this point for our entire team and I think for the entire Army as well,” Modjarrad concluded.

Scientists hope that this vaccine will be a good option in the event of the eventual prevalence of Omicron cases worldwide and in the advance of vaccination.