The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also authorized a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine for immunosuppressed children ages 5 to 11. For example, for those who have received an organ transplant.

The decision has yet to be endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In addition, more than 4.1 million people 16 years of age and older who received a booster in that country five months after the first two doses have not registered any “new safety problems,” said the FDA.

“Authorizing booster vaccination after five months instead of six may provide better protection against the highly contagious variant of omicron,” the agency wrote in a statement.

It also specified that it examines the cases of other vaccines.

The United States currently has an average of about 400,000 new cases of COVID-19 each day, a record since the start of the pandemic, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

Europe exceeds 100 million infections by COVID-19

Hospitalizations are also increasing but for the moment they remain below the peak recorded a year ago. The income of children sick with COVID-19 also rises.

However, the authorities want the schools to remain open as much as possible. “We are aware that there may be difficulties” to return to the classroom, said this Sunday the Secretary of Education of the United States, Miguel Cardona. But the goal is to maintain “full-time face-to-face learning” because the students have already “suffered enough,” he said.