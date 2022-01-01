Jan 01, 2022 at 13:53 CET

EFE

The Uruguayan businessman Juan Figer, one of the most important agents of soccer players and a pioneer of those businesses, died this December 31 at the age of 87, victim of a cardiac arrest, according to family sources.

Figer was responsible for some of the loudest transfers in football history, such as the one that brought Diego Armando Maradona from Barcelona to Naples in 1984, and its base of operations was the city of Sao Paulo.

Among the many players he represented are the Uruguayans Pablo Forlán and Diego Lugano, and the Brazilians Dunga, Sócrates, Amoroso, Zé Roberto and Robinho.. He worked with dozens of clubs, especially in Europe, and according to him, the one that operated the most was Real Madrid, to which he brought notable footballers, such as the Brazilian Roberto Carlos.

His death was confirmed by his granddaughter Stephanie Figer, who posted a photo with her grandfather on her social networks, precisely taken in Madrid, where the Uruguayan businessman had an office in a building near the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

“This is how I will always remember you. Traveling, eating in a good restaurant and talking about football”, wrote his granddaughter, who with other members of the family continues with the business in the field of soccer that develops the Figer Group.