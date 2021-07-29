EFE.- Uruguay approved this Wednesday the administration of a third dose, in this case of the American Pfizer vaccine, to those who have completed the immunization schedule against Covid-19 with the Chinese Coronavac vaccine.

This was announced this Wednesday by the Ministry of Public Health of the South American country (MSP) in a statement and said that the decision – which had been under study for several weeks – was taken after the recommendation of the National Vaccine Advisory Commission and the group created ad hoc.

This third dose will be administered “in a staggered fashion” and the inoculates must have had a minimum period of 90 days between the second dose of Coronavac and the new one from Pfizer.

Although the MSP stated that the interested parties themselves will have to make an appointment to request their vaccination date and time, it is not yet confirmed when this period will begin.

According to the CoronavirusUy application, developed by the MSP, until 13.04 hours (16.04 GMT) this Wednesday, 372,950 people have been inoculated with only the first dose, while 2,179,510 (61.52% of the population) have two doses of the Chinese pharmaceutical companies Sinovac, the Anglo-Swedish AstraZeneca or the American Pfizer.

Of this total, the largest number of people have Coronavac and, so far, there are 1,558,770 people who have the two doses of the vaccine developed by the Asian giant in their arms.

Uruguay has seen a decline in positives and deaths from Covid-19 for several weeks, despite the fact that April, May and June were the worst months of the pandemic-

Currently, the South American country adds 380,793 cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of the health emergency, which was declared in Uruguay on March 13, 2020, of which 2,404 are people who are suffering from the disease, 77 of these admitted to intensive treatment centers (ICS) and 5,941 deaths.

