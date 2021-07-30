EFE.- Uruguay approved this Wednesday the administration of a third dose, in this case of the American vaccine Pfizer . To those who have completed the immunization schedule against Covid-19 with the Chinese Coronavac vaccine.

How will it be used?

This was announced on Wednesday by the Ministry of Public Health of the South American country (MSP) in a statement and maintained that the decision. Which, was in study for several weeks. And it was taken after the recommendation of the National Vaccine Advisory Commission and the group created ad hoc.

This third dose will be administered “in a staggered manner” and the inoculates must have had a minimum period of 90 days. This, between the second dose of Coronavac and the new one from Pfizer.

URUGUAY: The deadline is not yet confirmed

Although the MSP stated that the interested parties themselves should make an appointment to request their vaccination date and time. It is not yet confirmed when this term will begin.

According to the CoronavirusUy application, developed by the MSP, until 13.04 hours (16.04 GMT) this Wednesday. 372,950 people have been inoculated with the first dose alone. While 2,179,510 (61.52% of the population) have two doses from the Chinese pharmaceutical companies Sinovac, the Anglo-Swedish AstraZeneca or the American Pfizer.

Positive declines in Uruguay

Of this total, the largest number of people have Coronavac and, so far, there are 1,558,770 people who have the two doses of the vaccine developed by the Asian giant in their arms.

Uruguay has seen a decline in positives and deaths from Covid-19 for several weeks, despite the fact that April, May and June were the worst months of the pandemic.

Currently, the South American country adds 380,793 cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of the health emergency. That in Uruguay it was declared on March 13, 2020, of which 2,404 are people who are studying the disease, 77. Of these admitted to intensive treatment centers (ICS) and 5,941 deceased.

About the CORONAVAC vaccine

CoronaVac is a COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech. The vaccine is of the inactivated type, using particles of SARS-CoV-2 – the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 – that are obtained in a culture.

This vaccine can remain stable for three years if it is properly stored in common refrigerators, and can last up to 42 days at room temperature below 25 ° C. 1. For the effectiveness of CoronaVac a second dose is necessary 14 days after the first.

EFFECTIVENESS

The Chinese CoronaVac vaccine is safe and provides 83.5% protection against symptomatic COVID-19 after two doses and 100% protection against hospitalization, according to an interim analysis. These results have been published in The Lancet and presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID).

About the PFIZER vaccine

Pfizer / BioNTech: Clinical trials of this two-dose Messenger RNA vaccine reported 95% effective in preventing infections and 100% against serious forms of the disease.

Given the appearance of variants of the coronavirus, Pfizer reported that their medication has been more than 95% effective against severe conditions caused by the Alpha (identified in the United Kingdom) and Beta (South Africa) strains.

EFFECTIVENESS

Two studies from Public Health England, which are still in peer review, they speak of 88% effectiveness of this vaccine against a symptomatic infection and 96% against hospitalization caused by the Delta variant.

Related Notes:

Why does COVID-19 cause diabetes in some people?

5 symptoms of re-infection by COVID in the fully vaccinated

Cofepris authorizes Bamlanivimab / Etesevimab treatment to treat COVID-19