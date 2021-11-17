LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) – Bolivia grew at the height of La Paz by thrashing a sterile Uruguay 3-0 on Tuesday that moved further away from the qualifying spots for the Qatar 2022 World Cup with four games remaining.

Despite suffering the fourth defeat in the South American qualifiers, Uruguay coach Óscar Tabárez assured that he does not contemplate resigning as head of a team he has directed for 15 years.

In an unforgettable afternoon, Juan Carlos Arce signed a double at 30 and 79 for Green. Marcelo Martins was the author of the second Bolivian goal with a definition of head at the edge of the break.

Martins established himself as the top scorer in the South American qualifiers by reaching nine wins, although the forward missed a penalty in the second half.

Bolivia played the last quarter of an hour outnumbered by the expulsion of Carmelo Algarañaz with a direct red.

Uruguay does not raise its head, plunging into its worst run in the playoffs.

This is the first time that Uruguay has lost four consecutive games in the qualifying rounds since it began to play them in 1957. It has also had five consecutive dates without winning.

Very questioned by the negative spiral, Tabárez indicated that he does not intend to take a step back.

“I have not considered throwing in the towel. I am a professional, I signed a contract and everything I have to do is written there “, said the 74-year-old technician.” I don’t know who can demand that (resignation) from me, after the work time that was had.

In the second cycle of “Maestro” Tabárez, the Uruguayans reached the last three World Cups, reaching the semifinals in South Africa 2010. They also won the 2011 Copa América.

Tabárez pointed out that the win left a “discomfort in the locker room” and that the team no longer depends on itself.

“The only thing left is to look forward and keep fighting,” said Tabárez.

La Celeste accumulates 16 points and is out of the direct classification positions and the repechage ticket. Bolivia reached 15 units and provisionally left the penultimate place in the table.

Uruguay dug its own grave with defensive errors that facilitated the goals of Bolivia. He also forgave when he had good chances to score. The sky blue has not lost four consecutive knockout games since 1957.

When the match was even, Nahitan Nández failed alone in front of local goalkeeper Carlos Lampe in the 27th minute, the clearest for Uruguay in the first half. Two minutes later, a cross from Arce hit the area and Uruguayan goalkeeper Fernando Muslera let the ball slip away until it nestled in the background.

At 45, Matías Vecino gave a corner kick that the Bolivians turned into a goal with Martins’ header.

In addition, Tabárez put all the meat on the grill with the entry of the historic scorer Luis Suárez.

More offensive, Uruguay brushed the discount several times against an opponent who gave up control of the ball. The hosts were saved in the 57th minute when Lampa drifted off a Facundo Torres shot and a Bolivian defender cleared on the goal line.

Shortly after, Martins had it to increase the penalty after a penalty committed by Giovanni González but finished over the crossbar.

Uruguay failed to sustain the pressure and Bolivia regained the initiative despite being with one less man on the pitch.

Arce sentenced when at the top of the jar he headed a cross from the right by Fernando Saucedo.

“It was a good game, we closed the year well and the most important thing is the victory that has given new joy to the country,” said Martins.

Bolivia came from suffering a 3-0 win against Peru last Thursday and added its fourth home win of six games played.

The game was played at the Hernando Siles Stadium with the refereeing of the Brazilian Wilton Sampaio and before more than 7,000 spectators.