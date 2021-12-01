The countdown to the premiere of the latest season of The Money Heist. On December 3, starting at 09:00 in the morning, the first part of this fifth and final season of this authentic phenomenon will be released.

To whet your appetite, the protagonists have gone through the red carpet to celebrate the premiere of the series. Úrsula Corberó, Nawja Nimri, Esther Acebo, Belén Cuesta … This has been the looks of “the girls of the band” with black as the star color.

Miguel Herran and Úrsula Corberó





Úrsula Corberó has chosen a sensual long black dress with side slits, a round neck and long sleeves, which she has combined with maxi earrings.

Enrique Arce and Esther Acebo





Esther Acebo she has also chosen the black color for her dress cut out at the waist and side slit, combined with black wristbands.

Miguel Angel Silvestre and Itziar Ituño





Itziar Ituño She has opted for a green velvet dress with sparkling details, a plunging neckline with gathered detail and long sleeves, combined with black pumps.

Belén Cuesta and Jaime Lorente





Bethlehem Cuesta has opted for a black jumpsuit with a v-neckline and slightly flared pants and black pumps.

Álvaro Morte and Najwa Nimri





Najwa Nimri has put the color note on the red carpet with a look of Chanel. The actress has opted for a look in lilac consisting of a maxi satin blouse and a jacket of tweed, one of the trends that is sweeping this season. white knit tights and black shoes with mini bow detail have completed her daring outfit.

Photos | Gtres