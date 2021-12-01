This coming Friday, December 3, we have an appointment with Netflix because the last and highly anticipated installment of La Casa de Papel is released with which, finally, we will put an end to one of the national series that have been liked the most and that the most they have given what to talk about.





For this reason, the occasion deserved it and it was necessary to celebrate a great red carpet in which its protagonists such as Úrsula Corberó have not missed, who has left us very surprised with the look beauty chosen one, being a whole bet for the maximum originality That she feels great (in fact, everything she wears looks good on her, why fool us).





Two partitions, wet effect and two buns accompanied by two strands of bangs as a “baby hair” curled on the forehead has been the hairstyle chosen by the actress with which she has left us very crazy because it is a very strong bet that she has defended to perfection.





Of course, the combination with makeup has already completely convinced us because the blurred eyeliner and the waterline in black, with a very 90s touch, we loved it.

Once again, Úrsula Corberó has managed to become the sensation of a red carpet. water line

Photos | Gtres