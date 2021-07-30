Would you buy an urban electric car? If you are interested in knowing what its acceleration is, take a look at this curious race. </p><div>

Taking a quick look at the electric car market today, we can see how there are models present in practically all segments. This is mainly due to expansion of mechanics without polluting emissions over the last few years. Now, what happens if we focus on the variants present in the most accessible market niches?

Finding cheap vehicles is not an easy task. After all, the cost of producing a electrical product is still higher than one based on fossil fuels. Still, you can find some real bargains. All of them, as expected, are located in the so-called microcar segment. Among them, there is one that is especially striking, the Renault Twizy.

The microcar segment barely has a number of candidates

However, in addition to the veteran French model, other interesting options have emerged to consider. The most outstanding of all is the proposal launched just a few months ago by Citroën. The Ami is a vehicle that stands out for its shapes and small size. Despite this, it offers a great performance around the city. It also has all the technological equipment to highlight.

Continuing with the search process, we can find that in Europe they are marketed 2 other interesting alternatives. The Reva G-Wiz and Micro Electric serve to complete a market segment that has a very specific target audience. These are products that must meet a series of specific characteristics. Among them, of course, is the graceful dynamic behavior.

Let’s see, therefore, which is the most outstanding model in terms of agility and acceleration, why it is a quality to value in a product with these characteristics and, of course, to what extent should we take this variable into account if we opt for a model located in this complex market niche. And you, would you drive one of these models on a daily basis?

What is the fastest accelerating urban electric model on the market

In Europe, one of the main markets for this type of vehicle due to the orography of its cities, it can be seen how there are 4 main candidates to assess; Citroen Ami, Renault Twizy, Reva G-Wiz and Micro Electric. Which of them is the most appropriate to shoot out of a traffic light when turning green? Here is the key in this regard.

As can be seen in the previous images, the graphic communication medium WhatCar has managed to gather these variants for the realization of this curious study. As can be seen in the previous images, the Micro Electric is undoubtedly the vehicle with the highest acceleration. This makes sense, especially in the first few meters, taking a considerable distance at the beginning.

The Renault Twizy continues to maintain a great ease in terms of circulation

With the passing of the test, the Renault Twizy manages to recover much of the lost distance, which serves to explain how it is the most remarkable option in relation to maintaining an average speed beyond a purely urban driving. Even so, it is important to bear in mind that it is the lower power version, so its use is excluded for this purpose.

The Citroën Ami, on the other hand, must be content with the last position. This is so because it is a car that is not designed, at all, to carry out this type of driving. In fact, it is the newest model, so it incorporates a whole arsenal of more current solutions. The third in contention is the Reva G-Wiz, a product already discontinued.

Urban electric cars, a bet that does not finish growing

Taking a quick look at the commercialization of this type of vehicle, it seems clear to see how we are faced with a proposal that does not enjoy great enthusiasm from the public. Even so, there are still different alternatives in order to meet a demand that is looking for a very specific product. Can acceleration be an essential aspect to consider?

And you may wonder, why is it so difficult for more manufacturers to produce these types of cars? The answer is simple. The electric car incorporates batteries that, although their density has improved, they still require a space of the odd meter. This segment allows a reduced weight for the car, but there is still a limitation.

We will have to wait for see what happens over the next few months. These vehicles are expected to have a longer haul as part of rental fleets for urban use. Beyond this use, the truth is that it does not seem that they will have much more purpose.